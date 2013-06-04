Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Forgoing fast food for healthy eating and nutrient rich meals will not only help fight weight gain and obesity, it will also lower the risk for weight related health concerns such as heart and kidney disease, decreased bone density and an increased severity of psoriasis. While people have long been aware of the effects that fast food can have on weight and health, a new survey suggests that the number of people who continue to consume fast food remains high. Diet Doc’s new hCG weight loss diets strive to help clients achieve their weight management goals through education on healthy eating and meal plans that leave them feeling full and satisfied.



As reported on by CNN Health, the new survey by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention compared the percentage of people today that receive their daily food calories from fast food to percentages of previous years. The National Center for Health Statistics, a branch of the Center for Disease Control, found that even with current health information on the dangers of fast food, there was only a one and a half point difference in the current population’s fast food consumption as compared with previous years. The results of this survey are concerning and Diet Doc is committed to helping patients stop eating fast food and start developing healthy eating habits that will not only lead to weight management, it will also allow patients to begin leading healthier, happier lives.



When creating hCG weight loss diets, Diet Doc considered the powerful cravings and intense hunger that can derail even those most committed to healthy eating lifestyle changes. Incorporating the naturally produced hormone, hCG, into their weight loss diets effectively suppresses patients’ appetites and allows them to make healthy eating decisions without caving into the temptations for unhealthy foods. Human chorionic gonadotropin, commonly referred to as hCG, is a hormone that was isolated in the 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons. Naturally produced by pregnant females, hCG acts as a protective barrier to the growing fetus by mobilizing excess fat storage to provide nutrition to the fetus while leaving the mother’s structural fat and muscle mass intact. When used as a fat loss tool in hCG diet plans, hCG mobilizes excess fat and also effectively suppresses patients’ appetites allowing them to make low-calorie, healthy eating choices.



Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diets also incorporate healthy eating plans designed specifically for each client by one of Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists. Diet Doc’s team of weight management experts are specially trained in recognizing how the body responds to fat loss and helping patients achieve their weight goals through hCG weight loss diets. Certified nutritionists and Diet Doc physicians work closely with each patient to develop healthy eating weight loss diets around their personal needs, lifestyle choices, health history and food preferences. Diet Doc is committed to helping patients achieve their initial weight goals and develop healthy routines that will lead to a lifetime of healthier, happier living.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg