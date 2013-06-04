Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Without realizing it people develop habits, good or bad, every day. Some habits are centered on hygiene or exercise while others focus on food intake. Unfortunately, forming unhealthy eating habits can lead to weight gain and obesity over time leaving those unhealthy eaters searching for fast weight loss diets that show them how to lose weight fast. Recently published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, a group of studies considered whether research showing that unhealthy habits lead to weight gain would be similar to research on developing healthy habits. Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diets educate patients on how to lose weight and, most importantly, how to maintain their weight by reconstructing the eating routines of their patients. Diet Doc believes that the key to losing weight safely and effectively is through medically supervised weight management tools and a well-balanced meal plan outlined in hCG weight loss diets.



As reported on by Medical News Today, researchers across these five new studies considered the effect, or lack thereof, of self-control during periods of intense stress or exhaustion. Their research determined that lack of control during these periods does not necessarily equate to overeating or overindulging and subjects were just as likely to default to positive habits as they were to negative habits. Creating positive habits, such as following healthy eating prescribed in weight loss diets or going to the gym, will set a routine that the body will naturally default to even when tired or stressed. Learning how to change unhealthy habits can require guidance and support.



Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diets were developed to help patients learn how to lose weight fast with prescription strength hCG treatments, nutrition education and healthy meal planning. Diet Doc is committed to helping patients learn how to lose weight and how to transform unhealthy habits to healthy habits in order to sustain their weight for a lifetime.



Diet Doc’s team of weight management professionals offers fat loss tips and nutrition suggestions for how to lose weight safely and effectively. Patients will undergo an initial medical evaluation and consultation with a Diet Doc physician to determine which weight management aids will be most effective for their personalized weight loss diets. hCG treatments will be prescribed in whichever form is most accessible for the patient with choices including sublingual tablets, oral hCG drops or an injectable solution enhanced with vitamin B12 to increase energy. These treatments mobilize excess fat storage while also acting as a powerful appetite suppressant that allows patients to reevaluate their eating habits and incorporate healthy, low-calorie foods.



Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diets assist patients in initial fat loss that allows patients to see the results healthy eating can offer. Once patients can take a step back and see the effects of unhealthy eating, they can begin forming new habits and routines that will help them discover how to lose weight the best way for their personal needs. The Diet Doc team of weight management experts is committed to this transformation and to creating healthy lifestyles for each patient.



