Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Diet Doc understands that, to get the fast results patients are looking for, normal diet change alone will not work and complete hCG weight loss diets are necessary. To increase the speed at which patients are seeing results and are watching excess body fat melt away, Diet Doc offers them proven fat burning aids like their new smoothie diet supplements and weight control bars. These products naturally assist the patient’s body in increasing energy levels, regulating the function of internal organs and controlling the appetite while encouraging excess and embarrassing body fat buildup to be eliminated from the patient’s body.



Patients who are interested in starting one of Diet Doc’s leading hCG weight loss diets only have to fill out a confidential, online questionnaire and schedule a consultation with one of the company’s highly trained physicians. To maintain client comfort, all consultations can take place over the phone or the internet and in the privacy of the patient’s own home. During this initial meeting, the physician will inquire about the patient’s health and medical history, present body fat content, current eating habits and future goals with their hCG weight loss diets. Personalized hCG diets begin to take shape at this point of the process and physicians will prescribe diet pills and supplements, like smoothie diet supplements and weight control bars that work seamlessly with their healthy meal and snack plans.



Because Diet Doc’s specially formulated smoothie diet supplements contain less than two grams of net carbohydrates per serving, patients can feel comfortable using them to enhance their meals or even replace their usual breakfast or lunch food. These smoothie diet supplements actually reduce the patient’s powerful cravings for processed carbohydrates by blocking the absorption of carbohydrates into the body. And, in addition to high amounts of heart healthy, soluble fiber, these smoothie diet supplements promote an increased metabolism to burn more body fat through thermogenesis.



While the smoothie diet supplements are extremely popular among Diet Doc clients, another in demand product is the high protein, low carbohydrate weight control bar. Using these bars as part of hCG weight loss diets helps patients to quickly lose weight without any of the negative side effects commonly associated with dieting. Patients will not have to wait months to see body fat melting away because Diet Doc products accelerate the rate that fat is flushed out of the body and some patients are able to lose up to almost a pound per day. These weight control bars also contain B vitamins to boost body fat metabolism and increase the patient’s energy levels.



Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diets have become the nation’s leading medically supervised weight management plans because they have helped thousands of patients successfully lose weight fast and effectively. Without nagging hunger or cravings, patients are able to stick with their hCG weight loss diets and learn the skills necessary to sustain their weight loss over time.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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