Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- According to a new study by the University Medical Center Groningen, eliminating excess belly fat is imperative in kidney disease prevention. The negative health effects stemming from obesity are well-known, but this study out of the Netherlands offers yet another insight into the way that the Diet Doc and the hCG weight loss diet can increase quality of life. The study, conducted by the University Medical Center Groningen, found that excess belly fat has a direct correlation to decreased kidney function and kidney disease, regardless of body mass index (BMI). The data demonstrates central body fat distribution as an independent risk factor for kidney disease and places those with excess belly fat at an elevated risk for kidney damage and chronic kidney disease. Developing an individualized hCG weight loss diet customized to fit each patient’s lifestyle, Diet Doc can quickly remove excess belly fat and improve the functions of internal organs.



Published online in their before-print, April 11 issue, the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology discusses for the first time how excess belly fat is a key factor in chronic kidney disease. The study focused on a population of non-hypertensive, non-diabetic, healthy people and determined that there is increasing evidence linking body fat distribution with well-established risk factors and kidney disease. Those with excess belly fat, whether overweight or obese, experienced increased blood pressure on the kidneys and a decrease in kidney filtration rate due to built-up fat deposits around the organ. The hCG weight loss diet effectively removes fat buildup from stubborn areas, such as the stomach, and can relieve those factors contributing to improper kidney function and kidney disease.



The hCG hormone was isolated by Endocrinologist A.T.W. Simeons in the 1950s and functions as a potent appetite suppressant. Naturally produced in women during pregnancy, the hCG acts as a protective barrier for a fetus that may not have access to adequate calories and nutrition during gestation. Thus, hCG acts to naturally mobilize fat stores in those looking to lose weight fast. Diet Doc’s experts have used the research from the 1950s and today’s advanced science and technology to create the most advanced, safe version of the hCG weight loss diet. By increasing allowable calories to as many as 1250 daily, the Diet Doc hCG diet offers patients a healthy and effective way to lose belly fat and begin a life free from its hazardous effects on the body.



Following a low-calorie diet alone can lead to weight loss but a large percentage of the weight loss will be muscle or important structural fat, not the body’s hard-to-reach fat storage. Coupling the hCG hormone with a low-calorie diet plan allows the body to remove fat deposits in stubborn areas like the belly. When pressure from unnecessary fat surrounding the internal organs is eliminated, the body’s internal organs can function properly and the risk of kidney disease caused by excess belly fat is relieved.



The hCG weight loss diet is created specifically for each patient considering age, gender, health history and lifestyle. Following a consultation with a doctor, the patient receives medication and a Certificate of Analysis from the United States based, licensed pharmacy showing the purity of each ingredient. The patient also works closely with a Diet Doc Nutritionist and weight loss nurse to make sure results are occurring safely and rapidly. The goal of the hCG weight loss diet is not only rapid results; it is also to develop healthy eating habits and to create a healthy lifestyle.



