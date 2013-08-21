Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Diet Doc understands that assisting their clients in Cincinnati Ohio with diet change alone may help them lose a few initial pounds but will not help them stick with hCG weight loss plans to sustain their weight over time. With this principle in mind, Diet Doc created their unique hCG weight loss plans to address each patient’s individual causes of weight gain, whether that is genetics, internal imbalance, a disrupted sleep cycle, or other causes, and to discover what each patient requires to lose unwanted extra weight and belly fat. By addressing the patient’s current situation and helping them create a healthier, happier lifestyle overall, patients will not only quickly lose belly fat they will also look and feel noticeably different.



As reported on by Medical News Today, a recent study published in the Nature Communications Journal concluded that subjects with a disrupted sleep cycle, when compared to subjects with normal sleep cycles, crave unhealthy junk foods that can lead to increased belly fat. Using brain-scanning technology, researchers scanned the brains of twenty-three healthy young adults the morning after different sleeping conditions and disrupted sleep cycles. Researchers were then able to correlate brain images from subjects with unsettled sleep cycles to the areas of the brain responsible for impulsive food choices. One study author, Stephanie Greer, told Medical News Today, “These results shed light on how the brain becomes impaired by sleep deprivation, leading to the selection of more unhealthy foods and, ultimately, higher rates of obesity." Diet Doc recognizes that a disrupted sleep cycle, and other factors, can have a strong influence on the amount of underarm, thigh and belly fat that a patient amasses over time and offers their clients personalized hCG weight loss plans to address these issues and improve their health-related quality of life.



After completing confidential, online patient paperwork, patients will consult with one of Diet Doc’s specially trained physicians regarding their current health and medical issues to determine what is causing them to gain weight or inhibiting successful hCG weight loss plans. Because Diet Doc physicians are specially trained in the causes of weight gain and the most effective methods for eliminating excess thigh, underarm and belly fat, they will design an effective hCG weight loss plan that accurately and efficiently addresses each patient’s personal needs.



Patients in Cincinnati Ohio will also have unlimited access, six days per week, to the Diet Doc team of weight management coaches. Should there be any questions about their personalized hCG weight loss plans, the team is available to provide answers and offer assistance and guidance for improving sleep patterns, choosing healthy foods and maintaining their commitment to a healthier, happier future. Because of their dedication to helping patients eliminate excess belly fat and create an improved lifestyle overall, Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss plans have become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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