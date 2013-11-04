Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Diet Doc has formulated a safe and more effective method for fast weight loss and is constantly searching for new methods to further enhance the effectiveness of their prescription hCG weight loss programs. By continuing to provide incomparable services to dieters across the country, making improving health by losing embarrassing excess weight available to almost everyone, Diet Doc is quickly becoming the nation’s most reliable fast weight loss program. By utilizing the most current technology, patients now have access to the country’s premiere prescription hCG weight loss programs from the comfort of their own home. One of the first weight loss companies to join this new revolution in healthcare, Diet Doc now has the ability to help those in even the most remote regions of the country.



People from around the country who are interested in losing unhealthy excess weight by following Diet Doc’s prescription hCG weight loss programs will simply complete a confidential, online medical questionnaire and schedule a consultation with one of Diet Doc’s highly trained physicians to determine their eligibility. By simply dialing the phone or logging onto the computer, patients can schedule a consultation at a time that is most convenient to them and will speak directly with a physician via the phone or internet, avoiding costly and time consuming visits to weight loss clinics. For added convenience, all supplements will be shipped directly to the patient’s home. Included in their package, patients will receive a Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, detailing the quality and levels of each active ingredient.



The board certified physicians and certified nutritionists will work closely with each patient to determine which weight loss program, diet pills, and supplements will best enhance the proven weight loss tips and allow the patient to see more rapid results. Physicians will provide patients with a prescription, valid for one year, enabling the patient to order their prescription hCG and supplements over the phone or the internet at any point during their program. These supplements work flawlessly with the personalized weight loss program by controlling urges to overindulge in fatty, processed foods and allowing the patient to choose healthier foods instead.



The company's in-house medical weight loss experts guide every patient through their personal health journey and are readily available 6 days per week via phone or internet and eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement. Clients can feel confident that they will quickly and successfully achieve their weight loss goals because progress is continuously monitored with scheduled weekly consultations. Should faster weight loss results be desired, the prescription hCG weight loss program can be safely modified by the physician to accelerate the fat burning process.



The addition of Telehealth is making weight loss easier than ever before. By shifting their focus to the numerous possibilities that Telehealth offers, Diet Doc has made their prescription hCG weight loss programs available nationwide. Diet Doc’s physicians and nutritionists can reach out to a patient in any location using advanced technology, such as videoconferencing, to eliminate all geographical and communication barriers. This technology-based weight loss program offers everyone the opportunity to look and feel better than ever before and to enjoy a future of improved health by losing excess weight.



Diet Doc encourages anyone, in any part of the country, to call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg