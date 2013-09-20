Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- While dieters in Delaware may be starting to realize that changing their diet plans and unhealthy eating habits is imperative for successfully losing unwanted, excess weight, finding a fat burner program that offers fast and easy weight loss can be difficult. And, many Delaware residents fail to stick with their fat burners and healthy meals because of the negative side effects commonly associated with dieting. Diet Doc created their fat burner diet plans to provide their clients with the rapid fat loss they are searching for and have now introduced their exclusive hCG weight loss treatments to target excess fat for immediate results. Diet Doc clients are able to easily maintain their hCG weight loss programs because of treatments that address any discomfort the patient may experience, such as fatigue, weakness or cravings. Instead, because of their medically supervised treatments, patients will have increased energy levels and will feel full and satisfied following each meal.



The goal of Diet Doc’s fat burner diet plans is to encourage the patient’s body to enter a state of ketosis where they will begin burning excess fat for fuel and will see fat literally melting away. But, when in a state of ketosis, the kidneys eliminate electrolytes very rapidly which can result in headaches and muscle cramping along with some of weakness. Diet Doc addresses and eliminates these temporary side effects with products like their electrolyte replacement therapy that actually increase the patient’s energy throughout their hCG weight loss program. In a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of Diet Doc clients, 97%, reported quickly losing weight without the negative side effects many other Delaware dieters have described.



Another common dieting complaint is that intense cravings for unhealthy, processed foods can cause even those most committed to their diet plan to cave to the temptation to indulge or overeat. During an initial physician consultation, patients will speak with a specially trained Diet Doc weight management professional to determine which fat burners and hCG weight loss treatments would be most beneficial for their diet plan. The patient will then receive a one-year prescription for their supplements and their progress will be closely monitored to ensure that they are safely and rapidly losing weight without any discomfort.



hCG weight loss treatments will allow patients to see immediate fat loss results, with some patients losing up to almost a pound of excess fat per day. Because these treatments target stored fat in hard to reach areas of the body, patients are able to eliminate fat from areas that have been unresponsive to diet change alone. And, in addition to acting as a powerful fat burner, while utilizing their hCG weight loss treatments, patients will also experience a significant decrease in their appetite. Gaining the ability to control their hunger and resist the temptations for unhealthy foods allows Diet Doc patients to stick with their diet plans and quickly reach their fat loss goals.



Diet Doc Contact Information:

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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