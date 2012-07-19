HCGLondon.com Gives Londoners the Lowdown on HCG Diet Drops

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Information about diets and exercise is being thrown at consumers from all directions. The medical profession is continually advising people to lose weight, celebrities are releasing their own diet tips and exercise plans and TV shows like the Biggest Loser show that weight loss is achievable, if people are determined enough to follow specific guidelines.



Obesity is becoming a real problem among school age children in London. More than 33% of 11 year olds in the Capital are overweight and around 20% are obese. Children in London are more likely to have weight issues than those in other areas of England. Boris Johnson, the Mayor of London, said recently he wanted everyone to work together to eliminate childhood obesity.



One of the problems in London is that more than 50% of adults are either overweight or obese and so children are growing up in an environment where it appears normal to carry a few extra pounds.



One new website that aims to address this problem has been receiving a lot of attention recently. HCGLondon.com is plans to become the best source of information about the HCG diet London.



“HCG oral drops have quickly become infamous for their ease and efficiency, and they have simultaneously developed a large and dedicated fan base as well. Thousands of individuals from all over London have made the decision to purchase HCG drops, and more and more people are discovering them as time progresses,” the website declares.



The site is very simple to use. The home page contains a plethora of editorial content based around HCG best practices including why HCG drops are a better alternative to pills and how they should be stored. For individuals who want to buy HCG UK the site recommends HCG Excite.



A spokesperson explained the sites objective



“We have noticed that people need guidance in choosing a good HCG supplier and how to get the most out of the product. HCGLondon is designed to give useful, actionable advice for Londoners who are interested in the HCG diet. Over the coming weeks we have big plans in terms of new content, including diet plans and recipes specific to the HCG diet and residents of London.”



About HCGLondon

HCGLondon provides information for people who want to take HCG drops as part of their weight loss regime.



For more information, please visit: http://www.hcglondon.com