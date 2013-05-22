HCGSimeonsDiet.com Launches with a Free Guide to the HCG Diet

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Many people find losing weight an intense struggle. A huge number of different diets have been formulated to make losing weight easier and they vary dramatically in effectiveness. One diet that is consistently feted for its effectiveness is the HCG diet. This diet uses a naturally occurring human hormone to induce rapid fat loss.



One HCG diet related website that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is HCGSimeonsDiet.com, a new site that tells people exactly how to follow the HCG diet using the original diet formulation as prescribed by its inventor, Dr. ATW Simeons. It is quickly becoming recognized as the definitive resource for HCG diet information on the web.



The site contains a HCG diet plan that informs visitors how to adapt their food intake for every stage of the diet. It lets them know, in great detail, exactly how the diet works and the results they can expect to achieve. There are even photographs of people before and after following the diet, showing dramatic results.



One necessary component of the HCG diet is HCG ultra drops. These contain the active ingredient that suppresses the appetite and makes it so easy to lose fat. HCGSimeonsDiet.com tells visitors where to obtain a reliable and high quality supply of the drops.



A spokesperson for the website said: “Losing weight is never easy, especially in modern society. We rely too much on packaged and processed foods, and tend to lead much more sedentary lifestyles than we did in the past. However, the modern world has brought many innovations in weight loss and chief among these is the HCG diet. It was invented in the 1950s by a brilliant doctor and has been used to great effect ever since. While the HCG diet has received a lot of media attention recently, many people are still completely unaware of how effective it can be. They are also ignorant of how exactly to follow the diet. We’ve put together a complete guide on how to take advantage of the HCG diet for maximum weight loss results, and made it available online completely free.”



About HCGSimeonsDiet.com

HCGSimeonsDiet.com is a site that contains information about the HCG diet, a weight loss plan that can induce rapid fat loss.



For more information please visit http://HCGSimeonsDiet.com