Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- Decades of scientific research has enabled Diet Doc to create natural and safe prescription hormone diet plans that generate fast weight loss. By offering each patient a comprehensive plan that includes unlimited personal support, the company has helped thousands successfully achieve weight loss goals. Now, in an effort to deliver the highest level of service, and ensure great results, Diet Doc offers every patient unlimited consultation with certified medical staff, and patient support.



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The professionals at Diet Doc know that a key ingredient in achieving successful weight loss is having a positive support system. Patients know that unlimited support is only a telephone call or an email away with specially trained weight loss professionals available 6 days per week who are always eager to answer questions and lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement. The compassionate and dedicated staff is committed to helping everyone safely and successfully lose unhealthy excess fat by sharing their knowledge and teaching patients how to make healthy food choices to achieve improved long term health and permanent weight loss.



To ensure that each patient is receiving the safest and most effective weight loss, weekly checkup calls will be scheduled to assess weight loss progress and comfort level. This level of personal service enables the doctors to quickly identify and treat weight loss plateaus or other barriers that may be hindering fast weight loss.



Developed by certified nutritionists that are educated in nutritional science, these prescription hormone diet plans are unique to each patient’s personal nutritional needs, lifestyle and activity level, while being compatible with almost any medical condition. The professionals at Diet Doc are keenly aware of which food groups offer an energy boost and which foods actually deplete energy. By combining years of scientific research with the knowledge and expertise of the specially trained staff of board certified doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches, Diet Doc’s prescription hormone treatments, combined with the tailor made diet plans, melt pounds and inches at an amazing pace, leaving dieters looking and feeling better than ever before.



Unlike other hormone treatment diet plans, Diet Doc understands their clients’ need for privacy during this important, and often life-changing, journey and offers all consultations over the phone or the internet and in the comfort of the patient’s own home. This unique approach to weight loss through telemedicine not only provides patients with a sense of security while being able to lose weight, it also allows Diet Doc to bring their services to those in even the most remote areas of the country, eliminating costly and time consuming visits to weight loss clinics.



At a fraction of the cost of most weight loss plans, Diet Doc offers prescription hormone diet plans designed to fit comfortably into almost any budget making safe, successful and permanent weight loss possible for everyone.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



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San Diego, CA

(888) 317-5545

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

www.doctorsupervisedweightloss.com



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