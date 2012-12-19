Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- Diet Dc has formulated the nation's first prescription only Raspberry Ketone diet pills. Raspberry Ketone, an aromatic compound found in raspberries, works to stimulate adiponectin, a hormone in the body which increases the breakdown of triglycerides, or stored fat, into fatty acids. Raspberry Ketones’ ability to regulate blood sugar and improve insulin resistance is effective in helping those with metabolic syndrome, pre-diabetes and Type II diabetes, all while also helping users drop pounds. To get the same amount of this potent compound from eating fruit, one would have to consume the equivalent of 90 pounds of raspberries. Sensing the impracticality of this, Diet Doc has developed the nation’s only prescription strength Raspberry Ketone which contains the recommended daily dose of 100 mg ketone, as well as 1000 mcg of metabolism boosting vitamin B12 for an added energy boost and 100 mg of L-Carnitine, which helps the body transport fat out of the fat cell more efficiently. Diet Doc’s prescription strength Raspberry Ketone promotes ketosis, which is when the body begins to burn stored fat and lose weight. When this diet aid is used in conjunction with Diet Doc’s prescription hCG treatments and individualized nutrition plan, clients experience dramatic results.



With all of the recent excitement about Raspberry Ketone and its ability to facilitate weight loss, many internet sites sell it over-the-counter, but these formulations lack the prescription strength that renders Diet Doc's formulation the most effective. Over-the-counter Raspberry Ketone contains only a minute fraction of the required dosage necessary to be an effective fat burning catalyst. Diet Doc is the nation’s only maker of this pill in its purest form, available by prescription via an in-house Diet Doc physician and compounded in an American pharmacy. Julie Wright, CEO at Diet Doc hCG Diets and Weight Loss Plans reports, “Pure Raspberry Ketone in prescription strength is not being offered by any other doctors. This is because the active ingredients in this new diet pill, at this prescription strength level, are extremely difficult to find. We are thrilled to finally complete manufacturing this powerhouse diet pill as part of our overall medical weight loss plan.”



About Diet Doc

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in prescription only, pure hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, Diet Doc has been producing the most effective weight loss, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive alternatives. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making weight loss affordable for anyone nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America.



