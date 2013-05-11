Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2013 -- The experts at Diet Doc have modernized and improved the original 1950s hCG diet by creating a less restrictive diet plan, offering the dieter the freedom to choose from a wider range of healthy foods and providing 99.99% pure prescription grade hCG. These modified diet plans are successful in achieving safe and fast weight loss results, with 97% of Diet Doc clients boasting a loss of one pound or more per day with no adverse side effects.



Subsequent to a thorough, yet uncomplicated, medical evaluation and consultation with a Diet Doc physician, personalized hCG diet plans are created by nutritionists who specialize in the science of healthy and fast weight loss. Each diet plan is unique and specific to the patient's medical conditions, lifestyle and nutritional requirements. Diet plans are created for those that have struggled to lose a few pounds to those that need to lose 100 pounds or more. hCG will be prescribed, to be administered in regulated doses under strict medical supervision. This powerful duo of prescription hCG and individualized nutrition plans has the ability to stimulate the hypothalamus to target fat stores in the body, triggering and burning this stored and trapped fat as a primary source of energy.



Diet Doc is dedicated to helping all Americans achieve fast weight loss and health goals safely and successfully by uniquely developing each diet plan with emphasis on achieving optimal results, focusing on safety and improved long term health and weight maintenance and offers only pure, prescription grade products that are manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States. Available by prescription only to Diet Doc clients, patients will choose the method of delivery that fits most comfortably into their lifestyle. Painless injectable hCG solution is the most preferred method; however, some patients may find sublingual tablets or oral hCG drops more suitable. Regardless of the delivery method, patients that follow the hCG diet plan protocol will lose pounds and inches, typically from the most stubborn areas of the body such as the belly, hips and thighs, with noticeable weight loss within days of beginning the diet.



Each patient's journey is supervised by Diet Doc's medical team and weight loss progress is monitored with constant communication to assure the most successful diet experience. With a professional and specially trained fast weight loss staff available 6 days per week via telephone or email for consultation and to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement, dieters are never alone on the path toward a future of improved health.



By providing unique and customized diet plans specific to each patient's needs, pure prescription strength hCG, along with medical supervision and support every step of the way, Diet Doc has become the leader in hCG diet plans.



At a fraction of the cost of most diet plans, Diet Doc has plans that fit comfortably into almost any budget, making the transition into a slimmer and healthier body affordable to everyone.



