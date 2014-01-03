Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- A number of physical and environmental factors influence a woman’s weight, including childbirth, medical conditions, hormones and menopause, diet habits and activity level. Losing excess fat can, not only improve a woman’s quality of life, but can directly reduce her chances of developing a number of health problems, including high blood pressure, heart disease, and Type 2 diabetes, as well as joint and bone-related conditions. Decades of scientific research has enabled Diet Doc to create prescription hCG diet plans for women that are designed to accelerate weight loss naturally and safely. By offering each women a medically guided blueprint for natural, safe and fast weight loss, women nationwide are looking and feeling better than ever before.



Subsequent to making this lifestyle change with Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans for women, a detailed, yet quite simple, medical evaluation must be completed, followed by a consultation with a Diet Doc physician. Because Diet Doc understands their clients’ need for privacy during this important and often life-changing journey, the company offers all consultations over the telephone from the comfort of the patient’s own home. This unique approach to weight loss provides women with a sense of security while losing weight, while also enabling Diet Doc to reach those in even the most remote areas in the country. For added convenience, all hCG treatments and diet products will be delivered directly to each woman’s door, eliminating time consuming and costly visits to local weight loss clinics and doctor offices.



Nutritionists, who are specially trained in the science of safe and fast weight loss, will work closely with each woman to design hCG diet plans that are specific to her personal nutritional, lifestyle and medical needs and conditions. These hCG diet plans incorporate a vast variety of delicious and nutritious food choices that keep the patient interested while the fast weight loss serves to increasingly motivate the patient to continue down the road to better health.



Diet Doc’s medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans for women are revolutionary because they allow women to consume more calories than average low calorie diets plans, yet see greater results. This is due to the close medical supervision provided by the company, all conducted safely and privately from the patient’s own home. The outdated Simeons hCG diet protocol only allows for 500 calories daily, while Diet Doc allows up to 1200 without compromising the diet’s effectiveness. This is due to the high level of collaboration between doctor and patient, ensuring that the dieter remains in ketosis, the optimal state of weight loss, throughout the Diet Doc hCG diet plan.



The Diet Doc prescription hCG diet plans for women are divided into four easy phases, each with detailed instructions and unlimited clinical support. Scheduled weekly checkup calls from a Diet Doc nurse or physician enable the experts to monitor each woman’s weight loss progress. This level of personal service also allows the doctors to quickly identify and resolve any weight loss plateaus and to promote better results through minor modifications, if needed.



To look and feel better than ever before and to enjoy a more active and healthy life, call the nation’s leading medically guided prescription hCG diet plans for women to schedule a complementary and confidential consultation.



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San Diego, CA

(888) 317-5545

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/?rid=mm

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