Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Experiencing fatigue and weakness when trying to achieve best weight loss results is usually caused by a reduction in caloric intake and could disrupt dieters in their attempts to eliminate body fat. Fortunately, Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diet plans now offer their clients new Lipo B Injections, an injectable solution that contains vitamin B12 in an effort to end dieters’ struggles with the negative side effects of dieting. Including Lipo B Injections and vitamin B12 in with a healthy meal and snack plan provides dieters with the ability to easily reduce their caloric intake, making for a more comfortable transition to dieters’ best weight loss dieters’ best weight loss.



Diet Doc’s new Lipo B Injections are a multi ingredient injection that contains essential B vitamins, like vitamin B12, minerals and amino acids. These vitamin B12 injections aid in delivering nutrients to the dieter’s body, which effectively promotes an increased metabolism and directly assists the patient’s body in burning excess and embarrassing body fat. Incorporating these treatments into the dieter’s best weight loss program best weight loss program, therefore, has additional health benefits other than simply reducing and eliminating fatigue and weakness.



Because many of the nutrients contained in Diet Doc’s Lipo B Injections, ingredients like vitamin B12, are not easily absorbed through the mouth, when taken orally, these best weight loss treatments are formulated into an injectable solution. This exclusive formula, when injected, delivers the full amount of vital nutrients, vitamin B12 and other vital body fat burning elements directly to the patient’s body. By bypassing the ineffective digestive system, this injectable solution provides dieters with a greater rate of nutrient absorption.



The vitamins and amino acids in Diet Doc’s new Lipo B Injections play a major role in minimizing excess body fat in the liver, increasing energy levels while dieters reach their best weight loss goals and encouraging the development of strong, lean muscle mass. These new best weight loss treatments also neutralize free radicals, effectively reducing the likelihood that the patient will develop various and serious forms of cancer. And, as added weight loss and health benefits, Lipo B Injections also increase fat metabolism, effectively encouraging the dieter’s body to burn body fat more rapidly, while also metabolizing cholesterol to prevent hardening of the arteries that can lead to serious health problems.



Dieters who are interested in achieving their best weight loss goals quickly and comfortably with these new Lipo B Injections only need to complete a confidential, online health questionnaire and schedule a phone, or internet, consultation with a specially trained Diet Doc physician.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



Want Diet Doc Special Offers? Sign up here: Click to Join



San Diego, CA

(888) 317-5545

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/?rid=mm



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg