Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- With the holidays just around the corner, dieters all over the country are looking for ways to increase their metabolism and quickly burn stored fat in their thighs, underarms and stomach. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet programs understand dieters’ needs for fast weight loss in order to avoid embarrassing conversations with family and friends about their unfortunate weight gain. Through a combination of powerful hCG levels, health education and meal planning, Diet Doc’s new metabolism miracle diet programs have successfully helped dieters all over the country reach their weight loss goals in time for the holidays, with some dieters losing up to almost a pound of unnecessary stored fat per day. Designed to increase patients’ metabolism, Diet Doc’s metabolism miracle diet plans direct the body to naturally burn excess fat for fuel and utilizes advanced hCG levels to flush that fat from the patient’s body.



Unlike their competitors who offer dieters homeopathic hCG levels as part of their metabolism miracle diet plans, Diet Doc is dedicated to only offering their clients the highest quality and most effective hCG levels available. Unfortunately, many dieters are unaware that homeopathic hCG levels contain levels of hormones much too low to produce any real weight loss results. Diet Doc, therefore, utilizes only advance hCG levels for fast, effective results, but requires physician prescription to ensure that the dieters is a good candidate for these treatments and will be able to quickly and, most importantly, safely lose weight fast.



Dieters who are interested in quickly losing weight before the holiday season only need to contact a Diet Doc weight loss expert to begin their metabolism miracle diet program. An initial physician consultation will be scheduled on a date and time that is most convenient for the client and can take place over the phone, or the internet, and in the comfort of the patient’s own home. Diet Doc’s team of weight loss professionals understand that discussing the various causes of weight gain and dieters’ previous attempts that losing weight can be uncomfortable or embarrassing and offers all consultations completely through telemedicine, over the teleohone, to ensure client confidentiality.



During these initial consultations, the physician will identify the dieter’s personal cause of weight gain, whether that is an internal imbalance, improperly functioning internal organs or emotional overeating, among others, and create a metabolism miracle diet plan that addresses those concerns. Patients will also receive a six month prescription for Diet Doc’s exclusive hCG diet plans that effectively flush excess fat from their body.



And, because Diet Doc is dedicated to helping their clients reach initial weight loss goals, as well as helping them to acquire the skills necessary for sustaining their weight loss over time, they also offer clients unlimited consultations with specially trained, certified nutritionists. Patients will receive a personalized meal and snack plan as part of their metabolism miracle diet that considers the patient’s age, gender, health history and lifestyle and food preferences. This tailored approach to healthy eating is the ideal complement to prescription hCG levels and allows dieters the ability to see nearly immediate weight loss results.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



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San Diego, CA

(888) 317-5545

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/?rid=mm



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