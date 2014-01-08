Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Excess weight causes extra pressure on the spine by forcing the pelvis to be pulled forward, increasing the spinal curve in the lower back. Because of this additional pressure on the spine, over time, the weight can cause the discs’ outer fibers to wear away resulting in constant back pain.



Diet Doc has helped thousands lose weight and reduce back pain by combining the natural ingredients of their 100% pure prescription hCG treatments with meal plans that are strategically designed to allow the body to naturally, safely and rapidly melt away excess pounds and inches. This powerful combination has helped Diet Doc to become the leading and most reliable prescription weight loss program in the country. The company’s new approach to weight loss has resulted in thousands of dieters, who have been unsuccessful in the past, reduce back pain by losing weight at an amazing pace.



Subsequent to making this lifestyle change with prescription hCG diet plans, each patient consults, easily at their home, with a certified Diet Doc physician. Because the company utilizes the most current technology, both of these tasks can be accomplished from the comfort of the patient’s own home simply by picking up the telephone or logging onto the computer.



Diet Doc offers incomparable services to dieters across the country, delivering consistent effective prescription hCG diet plans directly to patients' doors. The company's in-house medical weight loss experts guide every patient through their personal health journey by altering diet plans if results begin to taper. Progress is monitored with scheduled weekly checkup calls. This level of personalized service enables the physicians to identify and resolve any weight loss plateaus or other barriers that may be hindering fast weight loss.



Studies confirm that losing as little as 10-20 pounds can significantly relieve pressure from the spine, reduce back pain and may even eliminate the need for surgery. Prior to resorting to invasive, painful and potentially risky back surgery, contact the fast weight loss experts at Diet Doc today to schedule a free consultation.



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San Diego, CA

888-317-5545

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

www.doctorsupervisedweightloss.com



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