Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- One of the most common New Year’s resolutions among Americans is the resolve to lose weight. While most people only gain a few extra pounds per year, left unattended, this excess fat settles and becomes trapped in the cells of the body, becoming much more difficult to lose. Most times, the excess fat accumulates in the belly, forcing one to choose loose fitting, comfortable clothing in an effort to camouflage the spare tire or muffin top appearance.



Decades of scientific research has enabled the professionals at Diet Doc to help thousands of Americans successfully achieve their weight loss goals and adhere to their New Year’s resolutions with their prescription hormone treatments and diet plans that are customized to each patient’s individual nutritional, lifestyle and medical needs.



Many dieters become anxious about sticking with their New Year’s resolutions to lose weight. Diet Doc considered this principle when creating their hormone treatment diet plans and developed a protocol designed to allow their clients to eat foods that they love, while still continuing to work toward their weight loss goals. By combining health and nutrition education with prescription strength hormone diet treatments, patients are able to make healthy food choices and stick with their resolutions to lose weight.



Those who resolve to lose weight in 2014 only need to complete a confidential, online health questionnaire and schedule a consultation with a specially trained Diet Doc physician. Unlike other hormone treatment diet programs, Diet Doc understands their clients’ need for privacy during this important, and often life-changing journey, and offers all consultations over the telephone or the internet and in the comfort of the patient’s own home. This unique approach to weight loss through telemedicine not only provides patients with a sense of security while being able to lose weight, it also allows Diet Doc to bring their services to people in even the most remote regions of the country and to those who may not have the time or the money necessary to travel to a hormone diet clinic.



The natural hormones contained within Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diet treatments target stored body fat in the stomach, thighs and underarms and mobilize that fat so that it is easily flushed from the patient’s body. Although prescription hormone diet treatments may be readily available for sale on the internet, patients should choose carefully when selecting a reputable weight loss program. Many companies offer homeopathic hormone treatments that has been diluted numerous times and does not contain hormone levels high enough to offer any real weight loss results. Diet Doc is dedicated to bringing the safest, purest and most potent prescription hormone treatments available on today’s market and, therefore, requires a physician prescription before recommending these treatments to lose weight.



The stunning results seen from following Diet Doc’s exclusive weight loss protocol have made these prescription hormone treatment diet programs the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss and the best option for shedding embarrassing, excess body fat. Thousands of people across the United States have taken advantage of these powerful treatments and have successfully lost weight without any adverse side effects.



Everyone, in any part of the country, who resolves to lose weight in 2014, is urged to call the nation’s leading prescription hormone diet program today to schedule a confidential and free consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



Want Diet Doc Special Offers? Sign up here: Click to Join



San Diego, CA

(888) 317-5545

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

www.doctorsupervisedweightloss.com



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg