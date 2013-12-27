Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- With advances in science and medical understanding have come fat burning programs that eliminate carbohydrates and replace those meal options with low fat, high protein foods. When Diet Doc created their hCG diet plans, they took this concern into consideration and developed a program designed around healthy, low fat foods and enhanced this diet with weight loss supplements designed for faster fat burning capabilities while steering clear of side effects. Because the diet plans offer a wide range of delicious food choices, patients find the Diet Doc hCG diet plans interesting while the fast loss of belly fat provides motivation to continue on the journey to a slimmer figure.



These personalized diet plans, when combined with Diet Doc’s prescription hCG treatments, signal the hypothalamus to target stores of old, trapped belly fat. Because the Diet Doc hCG diet plans are designed to be low in carbohydrates, the body cannot rely on the for energy, and old fat is forced into the bloodstream to be burned as the body’s primary source of energy. The result is a trimmer, slimmer and sexier waistline with patients reporting slipping into their wardrobe more comfortably due to the very rapid and noticeable loss of muffin tops and spare tires.



The body is composed of different styles of fat that accumulates in various areas of the body. Visceral, or intra-abdominal, fat generally packs itself between the internal organs. This type of fat typically accumulates in the belly, creating the muffin top effect. Too much fat accumulation in the belly area is not only embarrassing and uncomfortable, but poses significant and very serious health risks.



Based on information obtained during a complimentary medical evaluation and doctor consultation, Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists design the most effective hCG diet plans, each specific to the patient’s individual nutritional needs which fit neatly into any lifestyle, while being compatible with almost any medical condition. These hCG diet plans are high in essential nutrients and are designed to fuel the body effectively and efficiently while naturally triggering the body to burn old stores of fat.



Committed to providing the safest and most successful weight loss available on today’s market, Diet Doc manufactures their prescription hCG treatments in their own fully licensed, FDA approved, U.S. based pharmacies. Available by prescription only to qualified patients, these hCG diet products will be delivered directly to each qualified patient’s door and will include a Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, detailing the quality and quantity of each active ingredient.



Patients nationwide are labeling Diet Doc’s prescription hCG treatments and uniquely designed hCG diet plans the most reliable and effective fast weight loss solution in the country. With hCG diet plans designed to target and melt dangerous and embarrassing belly fat for those of all shapes and sizes, thousands have transformed their lives and their bodies rapidly, safely and permanently.



Diet Doc urges those who have tried unsuccessfully to lose that last difficult 10 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more to take advantage of the nation’s leading prescription hCG treatments and schedule a free and confidential consultation today.



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