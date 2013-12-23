Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Those who carry excess weight also carry an increased risk for a myriad of health problems throughout their lives, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes and even some forms of cancer. Aside from the health issues, the burden of carrying excess weight can become very heavy with confidence and self-esteem issues as well. Losing this excess weight by making a simple lifestyle change and modifying the type of foods consumed will result in feeling better physically and emotionally and enjoying more active, productive and longer lives.



One of the first diet companies to join the new revolution in dieting, Diet Doc delivers a blueprint for a healthy lifestyle directly to each patient’s door. By utilizing the most current technology, patients can follow Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans from the comfort of their own home, avoiding costly, embarrassing and time consuming visits to local weight loss clinics. This modern technology has enabled Diet Doc to reach patients in any location in the country, allowing the company to offer weight loss to anyone that needs it.



Patients who commit to a healthier long term lifestyle are guided by a specially trained team of fast weight loss experts. From the beginning of each patient’s weight loss transition to well after the last unhealthy pound has disappeared, the board certified doctors, nurses, certified nutritionists and weight loss coaches are there to supervise the journey, assuring the most successful and safest experience as well as providing unlimited support, guidance and encouragement.



Because Diet Doc’s goal is to provide only the safest and most effective fast weight loss experience for each patient, the company’s diet products are not available to just everyone that shows interest. A medical evaluation and Diet Doc in-house doctor consultation is required, both of which can be accomplished via the telephone. Qualified patients will work with certified nutritionists to design innovative diet meal plans that are unique to each patient’s personal nutritional and lifestyle needs and compatible with almost any medical condition. These diet plans are rich in essential nutrients and incorporate a wide range of delicious food choices that sustain the dieter’s interest while the fast weight loss offers great motivation.



The powerful combination of the strategically designed and patient specific diet plans and the administration of medically supervised prescription hCG prescription hCG signals the hypothalamus to release unused fat into the bloodstream where it will be burned as the body’s primary energy source. The body is transformed into a fat burning machine, melting pounds and inches from areas of the body that are typically the most stubborn and difficult to lose.



Making simple lifestyle changes today by losing excess weight can have a significant positive impact on one’s quality of life and can be the difference between just being alive and truly living life. The professionals at Diet Doc are anxious to help those of all shapes and sizes live longer with better health and improved self-confidence by making this lifestyle change today with the nation’s safest and most effective diet plans.



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San Diego, CA

(888) 317-5545

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/?rid=mm



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