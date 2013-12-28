Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2013 -- Because of the cost, the food restrictions and the slow weight loss results, many dieters become discouraged when attempting to lose excess fat. Diet Doc has designed affordable diet plans that combine prescription hCG treatments with a wide range of healthy and delicious food choices, a cookbook filled with meal planning ideas every weight loss tool needed, while fitting comfortably into almost any budget, making safe and fast weight loss possible for everyone.



Each new Diet Doc patient will complete an online medical evaluation and doctor consultation. Based on this information, they will then work closely with a certified nutritionist to design affordable diet plans that are compatible with lifestyle, activity level, medical conditions and nutritional needs. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans are founded on the principles of combining effective medication with doctor supervision, all while being less costly.



Because Diet Doc’s diet plans utilize powerful prescription hCG and other weight loss catalysts, patients find the plans appealing and interesting while the fast weight loss is motivational. These hCG diet plans, when accompanied by Diet Doc’s pure prescription hCG treatments send a powerful signal to the body to target and release stores of fat that have been trapped in the cells to be released into the bloodstream and converted to fuel for energy. Patients who follow the prescription hCG treatment protocol are boasting the very rapid and very noticeable loss of pounds and inches in the most difficult to lose areas, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs.



Although many diet companies offer hCG, Diet Doc distinguishes itself from the competition by providing only 100% pure hCG that is manufactured in their own, fully licensed, FDA approved, United States based pharmacies and is available by prescription only to qualified patients. Prospective dieters should beware of hCG that is offered without a prescription. This hCG is homeopathic and has been diluted so many times that the level of hCG is not enough to produce any weight loss results. Diet Doc also offers a vast selection of diet foods and snacks, as well as an extensive collection of essential vitamin and mineral supplements and prescription diet pills that deliver the safest and fastest weight loss possible.



Patients have no need to waste time and money on local weight loss clinics or procedures, because Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans can be done from anywhere, easily over the phone. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is administered under medical supervision and weekly checkup calls are scheduled to assess each patient’s comfort level and weight loss progress. This level of personal service enables the doctors to quickly identify any weight loss plateaus and to make medication adjustments. Because prescription hCG naturally suppresses the appetite and is enhanced with energy boosting Vitamin B12, patients do not report the typical loss of energy or between meal cravings that is associated with dieting.



The professionals at Diet Doc are serious about helping everyone who wants to improve their health by losing excess fat to successfully and rapidly achieve their goals. The expert staff is available to clients 6 days per week to answer questions, and always eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement to assure the best, the most effective and the most affordable diet journey possible.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



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San Diego, CA

(888) 317-5545

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/?rid=mm



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