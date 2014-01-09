Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- Science has revealed that when the metabolism is functioning properly, hormones work in sync to assure that the body produces enough energy to function. Unfortunately, most women consume too much unhealthy food to keep the body operating at maximum capacity.



New research, performed by scientists at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and, reported by Medical News Today, suggests that women with high blood pressure are at a much greater risk for vascular disease than men with the same elevated blood pressure values. Known as the "silent killer," because it often has no symptoms, high blood pressure can cause heart disease and stroke and has become the leading cause of death in American women. The research team suggests that physiologic differences in the cardiovascular systems of women, which includes levels and types of hormones involved in regulating blood pressure, may be a factor that can affect the severity and frequency of heart disease. The CDC recommends making simple lifestyle changes, such as eating a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, quitting smoking, limiting alcohol consumption and staying physically active to decrease the risk for high blood pressure and heart disease.



When Diet Doc created their new hormone diet plans, they took this concern into consideration and developed a program designed around healthy, low fat foods, enhanced with weight loss supplements designed for faster fat burn with no negative side effects, like between meal hunger and intense cravings, tiredness or sluggishness. Diet Doc combines their strategically designed diet plans with 100% pure prescription hormone treatments and education that teaches women about proper nutrition and calorie content of foods that will generate safe, rapid and permanent weight loss leading to improved health and less risk for dangerous high blood pressure.



By combining health and nutrition education with prescription strength hormone diet treatments, women are able to make healthy food choices, adhere to their weight loss goals and improve their health, while reducing the risk for heart attack and stroke due to high blood pressure.



The natural hormones contained within the prescription hCG diet treatments target stored body fat in the stomach, thighs and underarms and mobilize that fat so that it is easily flushed from the body. The stunning results seen from following Diet Doc’s exclusive weight loss protocol have made these prescription hormone diet programs the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss and the best option for shedding dangerous excess body fat.



Diet Doc is dedicated to bringing only the highest quality ingredients to their clients and requires a physician’s prescription before recommending these hormone treatments to lose weight. By manufacturing all of their diet products in their own fully licensed, FDA approved, U.S. based pharmacies, the company can ensure that patients are receiving only the safest and purest prescription hormone treatments available on today’s market.



Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in medically supervised prescription hormone treatment diet plans and has helped thousands of women nationwide look and feel better than ever before by losing excess fat, reducing blood pressure and decreasing their risk for heart attack and stroke.



The professionals at Diet Doc urge all women to call today to schedule a confidential and complementary consultation.



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