Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Flaxseed offers an abundance of health benefits essential in combatting a variety of diseases. In fact, some refer to flaxseed as one of the most powerful plant foods on the planet. Preliminary studies show that flaxseed contains powerful Omega-3 essential fatty acids which aid in the prevention against a variety of diseases ranging from elevated cholesterol, diabetes, heart disease and even breast cancer and has gained a positive reputation for improving digestive health and relieving constipation. In accordance with the USDA’s health and nutrition guidelines, one ounce of flax provides 32% of the UDSA’s reference daily intake of fiber. Cultivated in Babylon as early as 3000 BC, King Charlemagne believed so strongly in the health benefits of flaxseed, that laws were passed requiring subjects to consume it. Flax helps to reduce blood clotting time, significantly reducing the risk of heart attack and stroke.



By researching and improving the original 1950s hCG diet plans, increasing the allowable caloric intake and providing patients with the purest, prescription strength hCG, combined with customized diet plans, Diet Doc has created the nation’s leading medically supervised fast weight loss plans in America. hCG is available by prescription only and has the ability to trigger the hypothalamus to released stored fat into the blood stream to be burned as a source of energy. Prescription hCG diet patients are boasting a loss of up to one pound per day of fast weight loss, typically in the difficult to lose areas, such as the hips, thighs, underarms, and belly. In addition, hCG naturally suppresses the appetite and prevents muscle loss during dieting.



Available in injectable solution, sublingual tablets and oral drops the most preferred method of hCG diet delivery continues to be injectable solution due to its ability to promote more fast weight loss without side effects. Subsequent to an extensive evaluation followed by a doctor consultation, hCG will be prescribed to be used in combination with tailor made diet plans personally designed by certified nutritionists and specific to each patient’s nutritional needs. Each patient’s fast weight loss journey is supervised and monitored by the specially trained fast weight loss staff that is available 6 days per week for consultation and to lend unlimited support, encouragement and guidance.



Clients can feel confident that the safe and successful weight loss journey of each patient is priority and that all prescription products are manufactured in the United States, using the highest quality of standards in FDA approved pharmacies. In addition to prescription hCG, Diet Doc has incorporated a full range of prescription and non-prescription dietary aids, including the new pure, golden, ground flaxseed, further providing clients a healthy road to weight loss success.



Dieters on a low calorie diet may lack nutrition or experience constipation. Diet Doc’s new pure, golden, ground flaxseed provides fiber that the body requires during dieting.



