Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that one in every four deaths in America is contributed to heart disease. The CDC estimates that 600,000 Americans die from heart disease each year and that simple lifestyle changes may have an even greater impact on one’s health than previously believed. Research, performed at the University of Leeds in the UK and reported by Medical News Today, confirms that consuming a healthy diet, plentiful in fibrous, green vegetables, not only leads to a slimmer figure, but also reduces the risk of heart disease. According to the study, the risk is significantly reduced for each 7 grams of fiber that is eaten each day.



While dieting, it is important to consume a healthy balance of food groups to sustain energy and assure that the metabolism is functioning properly. Diet Doc clients work closely with certified nutritionists, who are trained in the science of safe and fast weight loss to ascertain that each patient is receiving the nutrients that are essential to keep the hormones working in sync to assure that the body is producing enough energy to function at optimal capacity. Because the diet plans incorporate a wide range of delicious and healthy food choices, patients find the uniquely designed diet plans interesting, while the fast weight loss is motivational.



What separates the Diet Doc diet plan from the competition is the inclusion of the powerful weight loss catalyst, prescription hCG. Clients of all shapes and sizes are urged to call Diet Doc to begin the journey to safe and fast weight loss to, not only slim the waist, but to improve quality of life and reduce the risk for heart disease.



Prospective clients can call Diet Doc or simply log onto the computer to complete a medical evaluation and doctor consultation. Based on this information, hCG diet plans will be designed that are unique to each patient’s age, gender and activity level, while being compatible with almost any medical condition and fitting neatly into each particular lifestyle.



To assure that each patient is safely, rapidly and comfortably losing excess weight, the professionals at Diet Doc schedule weekly checkup calls. This level of personalized service enables the doctors to quickly identify any barriers that may be preventing fast weight loss and to make medication adjustments. The team of experts are available 6 days per week and can be reached via telephone or email and are eager to answer questions and lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement each step of the way.



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