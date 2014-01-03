Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- This time of the year, many dieters are setting their goals for the upcoming New Year and most are including intentions to lose belly fat and improve their overall health. Unfortunately, because dieters in Louisiana have tried, and failed, to lose belly fat through diet change and exercise alone, many turn toward dangerous weight loss surgery for help. But now, dieters across the country have another option, instead of weight loss surgery, to quickly shed excess and embarrassing weight. Through Diet Doc’s advanced hCG diet programs, clients have been able to lose weight without the struggles and negative side effects of dieting, such as cravings, fatigue or weakness, that can disrupt even those most dedicated to reaching their weight loss goals.



Because dieters in Louisiana are often unaware of just how dangerous weight loss surgery can be, some consider it as an option to quickly lose belly fat. But, with concerns over infection, bleeding and internal leaks, weight loss surgery should not be taken lightly. And, for dieters who want to quickly and effortlessly lose weight fast without risking their health, many are now choosing Diet Doc’s hCG diet programs that target stored body fat and flush it from their system without having to undergo surgery or even embark on an intense exercise regimen. In fact, because of their fast and effective results, Diet Doc programs have become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management.



Human chorionic gonadotropin, most commonly referred to as hCG, is a naturally powerful hormone that targets stored fat in hard to reach areas of the body, like the thighs, stomach and underarms. When used as a fat elimination tool in hCG diet treatments, hCG is effective is helping dieters lose belly fat quickly and easily without the concerns of weight loss surgery. And, because each hCG diet treatment contains prescription levels of natural hormones, they are effective in eliminating fat without touching the dieter’s structural fat or muscle mass.



Unlike competitors who use homeopathic hCG levels in their hCG diet treatments, Diet Doc is dedicated to only offering their clients the highest quality of ingredients. While homeopathic hCG contains levels of active ingredients much too low to produce any real results, Diet Doc’s hCG diet treatments contain advanced levels to effectively target embarrassing body fat without the risks of weight loss surgery. And, Diet Doc is one of the few hCG diet programs that produces their supplements, diet pills and treatments in their own, fully licensed and United States based pharmacies.



Each new Diet Doc client will initially consult with a specially trained Diet Doc physician to determine the dieter’s underlying causes of weight gain and to begin creating a diet plan that will allow them to rapidly lose belly fat. During this initial consultation, patients will receive their one-year prescription for hCG diet treatments, supplements and pills and can order their diet aids over the phone, or the internet, have them shipped directly to their home or office and start to lose belly fat immediately.



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