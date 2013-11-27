Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- When most dieters think about cutting weight off, they think about going under the knife for weight loss surgery. But, many dieters are hesitant to try weight loss surgery for ridding themselves of excess weight because of the inherent dangers they are exposed to with the risky surgery. Now, dieters are able to quickly and easily lose weight fast without the potential health consequences seen with weight loss surgery. Diet Doc’s advanced hCG diet treatments target the same stored body fat that surgery does, mobilizes that fat and flushes it out of the patient’s body for a slimmer, sexier figure. And, in a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of patients, 97%, reported being successful in cutting weight off without any negative side effects or harmful consequences.



Diet Doc’s hCG diet treatments contain naturally produced hormones that not only target stomach fat, thigh fat and underarm fat, they also work to suppress the patient’s appetite so that they can make healthier eating decisions. Unlike other hCG diet programs that are limited to cutting weight through appetite suppression, Diet Doc’s treatments seek out excess, stored body fat and mobilize that bat that can be unresponsive to diet change alone. This process increases patients’ ability for cutting weight quickly and has allowed some patients to lose up to almost a pound of unwanted fat per day.



When dieters are ready to begin cutting weight, they should research the available hCG diet programs and make sure that the company utilizes only prescription strength hCG levels. Unfortunately, most hCG diet programs offer fast, easy weight loss but only use homeopathic hCG levels that are unable to produce the rapid results that dieters are looking for. Diet Doc programs stand apart from other hCG diet programs because they utilize only prescription strength hCG levels that aggressively remove stubborn body fat while working to control the patient’s cravings to indulge in unhealthy foods.



Diet Doc is committed to only offering their clients the best and highest quality of ingredients for cutting weight quickly. All of Diet Doc’s weight loss supplements, fat burning diet pills and hCG diet treatments are produced in Diet Doc’s own, fully licensed and United States based pharmacies. While other diet programs may order their diet supplements from oversea countries, Diet Doc pharmacies are held to the strict pharmaceutical regulations of the United States government and, therefore, can only use components and ingredients that rise to their approval. And, in each shipment, patients will receive a Certificate of Analysis detailing the levels of active ingredients so that patients can feel confident that the will soon begin cutting weight and seeing a healthier figure.



Because hCG treatments work best with a healthy diet, many companies encourage their clients to consume an extremely, and sometimes dangerously, low caloric intake. Diet Doc treatments are one of the few available that have used advanced science and medical understanding and allow dieters to consume a healthy caloric intake of almost double other hCG programs and still remain successful in cutting weight quickly.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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