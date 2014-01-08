Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- While shedding belly fat and losing weight to look better is certainly in demand, more and more dieters are also searching for diet programs that help them to lose weight while reducing the risk for developing cancer symptoms and other weight-related diseases. And, with a new study indicating that, even with a healthy body mass index, greater amounts of belly fat may put older men at risk for cancer symptoms, male dieters are eager to learn how to lose weight and improve their health. Now, Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diet plans offer men a solution to the health care concerns and, through a combination of natural fat burning supplements and professional meal planning, thousands of dieters have been able to successfully lose weight and reduce their risk for developing cancer symptoms.



In this new study, reported on this month by Medical News Today, researchers with the National Institute for Aging are working to improve the understanding between obesity, belly fat and cancer symptoms. Investigating the relationships between fat mass and the risk of developing cancer symptoms, the study followed 2, 519 older adults for a period of thirteen years. They found that, for men, greater belly fat was a particularly strong risk factor for many types of cancer symptoms regardless of the subject’s overall body mass index. Their research, and others like it, suggests that being able to lose weight may not just improve aesthetics; it could also lead dieters to healthier, happier and more active lives.



Fortunately, Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diet plans are designed specifically for each patient’s individual weight loss and health care needs. Unlike competitor weight loss programs, Diet Doc dedicates time to identifying underlying causes of weight gain, such as an internal imbalance or improperly functioning internal organs, so that dieters are able to successfully lose weight but will also improve their overall health and learn to sustain their weight loss at the same time. Addressing these underlying issues has been a key component to Diet Doc’s success is helping their clients sustain their weight loss even once their program has ended.



And, because Diet Doc understands that the path to weight loss and eliminating belly fat can be challenging, they offer their clients unlimited consultations with their weight management experts. Should dieters have questions about foods that naturally burn belly fat, become interested in faster ways to lose weight or simply desire support and encouragement, Diet Doc’s staff of nurses, physicians and certified nutritionists remain available, six days per week, to provide answers and guidance.



This personalized approach to helping dieters quickly and easily lose weight, Diet Doc’s work to improve dieters’ overall health and their commitment to reducing the risk of weight-related disease, they have already helped dieters all across the United States quickly eliminate unwanted, excess fat. And, because of these rapid results and their unlimited support and guidance, Diet Doc programs are now the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management.



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