Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Dieters in the United States are used to seeing celebrities lose weight fast with the help of expert weight loss coaches and health care workers, but rarely hear celebrities’ motivation for eliminating excess weight. Recently, a newly thin celebrity revealed that her motivation to lose weight fast stems from her upcoming nuptials. Whatever the reason for discovering a slimmer, sexier figure, whether it’s an upcoming wedding or other special motivation, Diet Doc’s team of weight management experts work closely with their clients to find the best weight loss methods for their personal needs. Through Diet Doc’s exclusive weight loss programs, thousands of dieters across the United States, including many dieters across the country, have been able to successfully rid themselves of embarrassing fat around their stomach, thighs and underarms, with some dieters losing up to almost a pound of fat per day.



Diet Doc created their prescription hormone diet plans to offer dieters unlimited support and motivation that celebrities have at their disposal. Any time, six days per week, if clients have questions or concerns about their prescription hCG treatments, desire suggestions for healthy meal options, or simply need encouragement during the personalized program that will help them lose weight fast, Diet Doc weight management professionals remain available to assist their clients in any way possible. Unlike competitors who simply offer their clients hCG treatments without any support or guidance, Diet Doc works closely with their clients to create a program that allows them to lose weight fast but also strives to improve their overall health as well.



Each Diet Doc patient will receive a one-year prescription for exclusive supplements that effectively burn fat and control cravings so that dieters are able to lose weight fast. Specially trained physicians consult with dieters to determine their particular weight loss needs and their underlying causes of weight gain, such as an internal imbalance, improperly functioning organs or emotional overeating, and will recommend and prescribe supplements, diet pills and prescription hormone treatments to address those issues and help the patient lose weight fast. Clients are then able to order their supplies easily over the phone, or the internet, and have them shipped directly to their home or office.



Because of the personalized attention dedicated to each client, attention celebrities are used to, patient progress is closely monitored to ensure that they are losing weight as quickly and easily as desired. Should dieters need increased motivation to stick with their prescription hormone program, physicians are able to modify supplements and treatments so that dieters can see even more rapid weight loss.



The motivation provided to clients participating in Diet Doc programs, along with the fast and easy results achieved throughout their prescription hCG diet plans, has helped to make the company the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss. Regardless of dieters’ motivation to lose weight fast, Diet Doc’s weight management professionals are committed to helping them find a quick and easy way to improve their health.



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