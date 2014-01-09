Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- After the holiday season many people in the San Francisco area are considering which weight loss foods will best aid them in quickly eliminating excess weight gain cause by their unhealthy indulgences throughout the year. But, beginning a belly fat diet without the support of weight management experts can be challenging and many San Francisco dieters often find themselves falling back into their unhealthy eating habits. Diet Doc considered this principle when creating their exclusive belly fat diets and offer their clients unlimited access to a team of weight control professionals, including physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists, who work diligently to develop personalized meal plans that incorporate the best weight loss foods for each patient’s individual needs.



Unlike their competitors, Diet Doc understands that not every patient is suffering from the same causes of weight gain. Diet Doc is one of the only prescription hormone diet program providers that considers each patient’s underlying cause of weight gain, causes such as internal imbalances, improperly functioning internal organs and emotional overeating, among others. Once dieters choose to begin one of Diet Doc’s exclusive belly fat diets, they will immediately consult with a Diet Doc physician to discuss their health and medical history and any previous attempts to lose weight. Physicians will consider the personal needs of each patient and will recommend and prescribe belly fat diet aids, supplements and treatments that will work to correct any issue the patient is experiencing. And, so that Diet Doc patients are able to quickly and easily lose weight without any inconvenience, any supplements or treatments the patient is prescribed, can be ordered over the phone, and will be shipped directly to their home or office.



Diet Doc recognized early on that their prescription hormone treatments, supplements and diet pills are most effective when combined with a healthy, low calorie diet and has utilized advanced research in order to incorporate the most effective weight loss foods for increasing fat metabolism. Considering the patient’s food preferences, certified nutritionists will create tailored meal and snack plans that include weight loss foods, such metabolism increasing peppers, that naturally encourage the patient’s body to burn fat throughout their belly fat diet.



Each belly fat diet will also steadily decrease, and eventually eliminate, the amount of processed carbohydrates consumed by patients and, through specific weight loss foods, will push the patient’s body into a state of ketosis where they will begin burning stored body fat for fuel. Patients find that they are able to quickly and easily shed excess fat while enjoying weight loss foods that taste delicious and leave them feeling full and satisfied. And, although the initial stages of a keto belly fat diet could be uncomfortable due to cravings or fatigue, Diet Doc patients do not suffer with any of these negative dieting side effects because of prescription hormone treatments designed to suppress the appetite and increase energy levels. In fact, in a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of Diet Doc clients, 97%, reported losing weight quickly and easily without cravings, fatigue or weakness of any kind.



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