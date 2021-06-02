Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2021 -- Latest Research Study on Global HCM Software Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global HCM Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global HCM Software. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), International Business Machines Corporation (United States), NetSuite Inc. (United States), Workday, Inc. (United States), Zoho Corporation (India), Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (United States), Cornerstone OnDemand (United States), CakeHR (United Kingdom), Benefitfocus Inc. (United States)



Brief Overview on HCM Software:

Human capital management (HCM) is crucial for business success as workforce trends and laws add more complexity to recruitment, legislative compliance, retention, and employee management. In today's workstations, workforce management's success needs that HR managers act proactively rather than reactively. Human capital management helps them to do so by bringing HR functions together in one accessible place, such as an HCM software suite. The HCM software is also referred to as a human resource management system (HRMS) or human resource information system (HRIS).



Market Drivers:

Rising Need for Simplified Management of Geographically Spread Workforce

Increasing Demand for Mobile HCM Applications



Market Trends:

Growing Use of Cloud-Based Software Solutions



The Global HCM Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Core HR, Workforce Management, Sourcing and Recruiting, Applicant Tracking System, Staffing Vendor Management), Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), End User (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global HCM Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.



