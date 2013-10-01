HCP Search Group, LLC. to Offer Occupational Therapy Opportunities Nationwide

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- USA - HCP Search Group, a recognized healthcare specialist, is proud to announce that they are offering an extensive opportunity to travel and learn about the distinct cultures and regions of the United States. They are offering these Occupational Therapy opportunities while gaining valuable clinical experience in multiple healthcare settings. At present, HCP Search Group is conducting a state wide search for any occupational therapist searching for a change, full-time or contractual in all 50 states.



This healthcare specialist focuses on relocation for permanent fulltime opportunities in all fifty states. They are also committed in recognizing and pleasing a person’s achievement and hard work. However, the company is only looking for a few applicants. Qualified applicants are expected to get high pay. To qualify for the position, applicants need to be a professional occupational therapist. They should also be caring and innovated.



HCP Search Group has been chosen to screen and look for these opportunities from partners. With this company, qualified applicants have a chance to get a high paid job. It means that they do not need to spend more time and effort in searching for the best opportunity.



HCP Search Group is not an ordinary healthcare specialist. They have experienced consultants and award-winning recruiters. They also offer one-on-one consultants, new grad opportunities, and provide multiple packages and options.



HCP Search Group is committed in offering the best services and job opportunities. This is the reason why most people love dealing with them. Upon browsing its site, applicants can easily understand how the company works. They will also learn and understand how the company established.



As expected, HCP Search Group has a chance to receive resumes from distinct applicants. With their extensive services, this company is known not only in their local area, but internationally as well. To know more about this healthcare specialist, applicants are free to scan its official website. Through this, they can check its multiple sections that can help in expanding their knowledge.



If you are interested in dealing with this company, simply browse its main homepage at http://www.hcpsearchgroup.com . For more details, you are free to send any question and comment via email at info@hcpsearchgroup.com



Company: HCP Search Group, LLC

Address: Tampa, Florida 34669

Email: info@hcpsearchgroup.com

Website: http://www.hcpsearchgroup.com