Increasing need to improve driver safety and comfort and deconjest road traffic are some key factors driving global HD maps for autonomous vehicles market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- In the latest report titled "Global HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing requirement for new generation of highly accurate and realistic digital map solutions and software. The ability of HD maps to determine the exact position of a vehicle in real-time with the help of analyzed data from multiple sources such as vehicle sensors, LiDAR, onboard cameras, satellite imagery, and GPS is driving demand for and deployment of HD maps among autonomous vehicle manufacturers.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
NVIDIA, TomTom, DeepMap, Here Technologies, Navinfo, Civil Maps, Mapmyindia, Sanborn Map Company, Navmii, and Autonavi.
Emergen Research has segmented the global HD maps for autonomous vehicles market on the basis of level of automation, solution, services, vehicle type, and region:
Level of automation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Semi-Autonomous (Level 2&3)
Autonomous (Level 4&5)
Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Embedded
Cloud-based
Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Localization
Advertisement
Mapping
Update & Maintenance
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Commercial Vehicles
Passenger Vehicles
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
