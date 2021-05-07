Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- The latest market intelligence study on the HD maps for autonomous vehicles market performs an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape and growing investment pocket of the HD maps for autonomous vehicles market for the forecast period, 2021 - 2028. The tailor-made study probes into the current and future trends of that are likely to shape the development of the HD maps for autonomous vehicles industry to give the business owners a competitive edge and help them stay ahead of their rivals. The best of both research techniques including qualitative and quantitative are applied to gauge the market size, share, and growth rate



Increasing need to improve driver safety and comfort and deconjest road traffic are some key factors driving global HD maps for autonomous vehicles market growth.



The ability of HD maps to determine the exact position of a vehicle in real-time with the help of analyzed data from multiple sources such as vehicle sensors, LiDAR, onboard cameras, satellite imagery, and GPS is driving demand for and deployment of HD maps among autonomous vehicle manufacturers.



Market Overview:



The report bifurcates the HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.



Key players in the market include NVIDIA, TomTom, DeepMap, Here Technologies, Navinfo, Civil Maps, Mapmyindia, Sanborn Map Company, Navmii, and Autonavi.



Level of automation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Semi-Autonomous (Level 2&3)

Autonomous (Level 4&5)



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Embedded

Cloud-based



Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Localization

Advertisement

Mapping

Update & Maintenance



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles



The various regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. HD maps for autonomous vehicles Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. HD maps for autonomous vehicles Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing need to improve driver safety and comfort



4.2.2.2. Rising need for accurate localization



4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for autonomous driving



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cost incurred in creating the HD Maps



4.2.3.2. Privacy & legal issues regarding HD Maps



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. HD maps for autonomous vehicles Market By level of Automation Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Level of Automation Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



5.1.1. Semi-Autonomous (Level 2&3)



5.1.2. Autonomous (Level 4&5)



Chapter 6. HD maps for autonomous vehicles Market By Solution Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Solution Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



6.1.1. Embedded



6.1.2. Cloud-based



Chapter 7. HD maps for autonomous vehicles Market By Services Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



Continue…!



