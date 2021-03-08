Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- HD maps for autonomous vehicles market is expected to reach a market size of USD 16.51 Billion at a steady CAGR of 34.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing requirement for new generation of highly accurate and realistic digital map solutions and software. The ability of HD maps to determine the exact position of a vehicle in real-time with the help of analyzed data from multiple sources such as vehicle sensors, LiDAR, onboard cameras, satellite imagery, and GPS is driving demand for and deployment of HD maps among autonomous vehicle manufacturers. HD mapping technology allows a driverless vehicle to localize itself with high precision by mapping its exact location with respect to the surrounding environment.



The study has been conducted on the basis of inputs from the industry leaders. Thus, a conscious effort to dive deep and unearth hard to find information pertaining to the growing market landscape and growth prospects over the next few years is clearly visible in the study. The market intelligence report further comprises of discussions about the major vendors operating in the HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles space



The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.



Key players in the market include NVIDIA, TomTom, DeepMap, Here Technologies, Navinfo, Civil Maps, Mapmyindia, Sanborn Map Company, Navmii, and Autonavi.



Level of automation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Semi-Autonomous (Level 2&3)

Autonomous (Level 4&5)



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Embedded

Cloud-based



Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Localization

Advertisement

Mapping

Update & Maintenance



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles



Regional Analysis of the HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Objectives of the Report:



Analysis and estimation of the HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2028

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities



Market share:



The report discovers market's total sale that is generated by a particular firm over a time period. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles industry over a defined period. Subject matter experts further use this metric to offer a general idea of the share and size of a firm and its immediate rivals. By providing an in-depth knowledge of the position a company as well as an entrepreneur holds in the HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles market



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. HD maps for autonomous vehicles Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. HD maps for autonomous vehicles Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing need to improve driver safety and comfort



4.2.2.2. Rising need for accurate localization



4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for autonomous driving



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cost incurred in creating the HD Maps



4.2.3.2. Privacy & legal issues regarding HD Maps



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. HD maps for autonomous vehicles Market By level of Automation Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Level of Automation Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



5.1.1. Semi-Autonomous (Level 2&3)



5.1.2. Autonomous (Level 4&5)



Chapter 6. HD maps for autonomous vehicles Market By Solution Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Solution Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



6.1.1. Embedded



6.1.2. Cloud-based



Chapter 7. HD maps for autonomous vehicles Market By Services Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



7.1. Services Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



7.1.1. Localization



7.1.2. Advertisement



7.1.3. Mapping



7.1.4. Update & Maintenance



Continue…!



