HD Video Software Introduced iPhone Backup Extractor to Restore iPhone Data and Files from iTunes

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- With iPhone being more and more common around the world, more and more iPhone users would come across iPhone data loss situations. To help iPhone users easily restore lost or deleted data and files, HD Video Software officially introduced detailed solution by using professional 3rd-party tool - iPhone Backup Extractor on How to Extract files from iPhone Backup tutorial guide.



“In fact, recovering deleted files is just a piece of cake if you have created an iPhone backup in iTunes. iTunes is the official transfer and backup software for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, and it provides the fastest way to help users to transfer files and recover deleted files. However, iPhone users have no idea of what is included in the iPhone backup by using iTunes to restore iPhone data and files. This might result in data messing. Different from iTunes, iPhone Backup Extractor allows iPhone users to preview the detailed data and files included in iPhone backup on iTunes so iPhone users could freely choose what to restore,” said Steven, CEO of HD Video Software.



The iPhone Backup Extractor is an iOS based data recovery software app that could recover deleted or lost data and files from iTunes backup and iOS devices for iPhone, iPad and iPod users. iPhone Backup Extractor enables users recover up to 12 types of data and files from iTunes backup, including Camera Roll (photos & videos), Photo Stream, Photo Library, Contacts, Messages, Calendar, Notes, Reminders, Voice Memos, Safari Bookmarks, etc. Before restoring, users could view the files in iPhone backup and select desired ones to recover. It supports to recover data and files for iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5C and iPhone 5S.



HD Video Software also introduced detailed steps on how to restore iPhone backup from iTunes by using iPhone Backup Extractor. Users need to: 1. download and install iPhone Backup Extractor, launch it and then select “Recover from iTunes Backup” option; 2. Select desired iPhone backup and then click “Scan” button; 3. Preview and select iPhone data or files in iPhone backup, and then click “Recover” button; 4. Set output directory to save restored iPhone backup data and files. Upon the finish of recovering, HD Video Software suggests users to sync the restored iPhone backup to iPhone via digital cable.



About HD Video Software

HD Video Software is a professional solution provider for high definition videos converting, editing and playing, useful tech tips and professional reviews on HD movies and software tools. Products include HD Video Converter, HD Video Editor, HD Blu-ray Burner, HD DVD Burner, HD DVD Player, Data Recovery, iPhone Backup Extractor, etc. iPhone Backup Extractor is a flagship product that helps people easily restore lost or deleted data and files from iTunes for iPhone, iPad and iPod. For details, please visit: http://iphone-backup-extractor.hd-video-software.com/.



Contact

Peter Smith

HD Video Software Co., Ltd.

Chief Executive Officer

Email: hdvideosoftware@gmail.com

Website: http://iphone-backup-extractor.hd-video-software.com/