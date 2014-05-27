HD Video Software Updates iPhone Data Recovery for Transfering Contacts from iPhone to Android

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- HD Video Software Co., Ltd., a professional solution provider that focuses on the solutions of multimedia conversions, Blu-ray/DVD playback and conversions, data recoveries and transfers of iOS devices, recently updated its iPhone data recovery software, iOS Data Recovery, to Version 2.0. The updated software will provide much help when users want to transfer contacts from iPhone to Android devices.



HD Video Software has been working on the data recoveries and transfers of iPhone, iPad and iPod touch for years. The company has developed iOS Transfer for the data transfers, and iOS Data Recovery for the data recoveries of iDevices, and both pieces of the software are popular among the users. HD Video Software devotes itself to the development of software which can be helpful for the users’ daily life, and has run into a success.



iOS Data Recovery, a powerful iPhone data recovery program, is helpful for recovering deleted files from iOS devices and iTunes backups. This software enables users to backup iPhone files to computer to manage and view, such as transferring contacts from iPhone to Android devices. This software will help users to extract 12 kinds of files from iPhone to computer, include Camera Roll, Photo Stream, photo library, contacts, text messages, messages attachments, call history, notes, reminders, calendar, voice memos and Safari bookmarks. The files can be exported in viewable types and can be viewed with ease.



When the users export contacts from iPhone to computer with iOS Data Recovery, they will find that the contacts are saved in a CSV file, a VCF file and an HTML file. Among the 3 kinds of files, the VCF file can be used for transferring contacts from iPhone to Android devices. The VCF file is known as vCard file, and it can be recognized by Android phones as contacts. After the users exported iPhone contacts to computer, they only need to connect their android devices to computer with the USB cable, and then choose “Contacts > Menu > Import/Export > Import from USB Storage > Import All vCard Files” to import the VCF files into Android devices. If users want to know the details, check the post about how to transfer contacts from iPhone to Android phones out.



About HD Video Software Co., Ltd.

HD Video Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. HD Video Software products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.



Contact

Josh Cook

HD Video Software Co., Ltd.

Chief Executive Officer

Email: contact@hd-video-software.com

Website: http://transfer-contacts-from-iphone-to-android.hd-video-software.com/