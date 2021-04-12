HDPE Pipes in Agriculture Is Expected to Reach 32.7 Bn Mark by the End of 2030

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Surge in Demand for Non-toxic HDPE Pipes to Bolster Market Growth



High density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes are made from HDPE- a synthetic polymer that is derived from petroleum and extensively used to produce water pipes, corrosion resistant piping solutions, plastic bottles, etc. The demand for HDPE has witnessed consistent growth over the past few years, due to optimum life span and durability. Moreover, as HDPE is non-toxic and eco-friendly, the demand for HDPE pipes continues to grow at an impressive pace. The increasing demand for environment-friendly products coupled with the stringent regulatory framework pertaining to environmental degradation has led to considerable growth of the global HDPE pipes market over the past few years– a trend that is anticipated to continue during the assessment period.



Read report Overview-



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hdpe-pipes-market.html



HDPE pipes are increasingly being used across residential, industrial, as well as commercial sectors worldwide due to which, the growth prospects of the market offer a positive outlook. Agriculture, fishing, and chemical products industries are among the most prominent end users of HDPE pipes. The oil & gas sector is another industrial domain that is likely to provide a plethora of opportunities to players operating in the current HDPE pipes market landscape.



At the back of these factors, along with the growing emphasis on wastewater treatment and development of modern drinking water networks across urban areas, particularly in developing regions, the HDPE pipes market is expected to reach 32.7 Bn mark by the end of 2030.



Favorable Physical and Functional Properties Drive Adoption



The increasing use of HDPE pipes in a host of applications across a spectrum of industries can be attributed to optimum physical and functional properties. HDPE pipes are robust and provide resistance to high impact against static loads due to which, the demand continues to witness consistent growth. Due to the non-toxic nature of HDPE pipes, adoption levels have risen mainly for the conveyance of potable water due to which, the HDPE pipes market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace during the assessment period. The chemical sector is a prominent end-use industry of HDPE pipes, as HDPE is passive to chemicals and provides optimum resistance to toxic chemicals.



Request Brochure @



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77481



Some of the other factors that are likely to drive the demand for HDPE pipes in upcoming years include optimum electrical resistance, flexibility, lightweight, and durability. Technical and economic benefits offered by HDPE pipes and ducts in comparison with conventional pipes are expected to shape the growth trajectory of the global HDPE pipes market during the assessment period.



Widening Applications of HDPE Pipes to Augment Sales



The deployment of HDPE pipes or piping systems for use in industrial water and municipal water applications has witnessed exponential rise worldwide. In recent years, HDPE pipes have been increasingly used in ground source geothermal applications due to which, the global HDPE pipes market is likely to witness consistent growth. The increasing emphasis laid down by municipal corporations around the world, particularly in developing regions, has augmented the demand for HDPE pipes for use in a range of applications, including sewage systems, potable water systems, and reclaimed water. The oil & gas sector is likely to remain one of the most prominent end-use sectors within the HDPE pipes market during the assessment period due to consistent surge in the demand from oilrigs worldwide.



Demand for HDPE Pipes to Remain Steady amid COVID-19 Pandemic



The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a moderate impact on the overall growth of the global HDPE pipes market during the assessment period. Stringent lockdown measures in various parts of the world, restrictions on cross-border trade and transportation, and economic uncertainty around the world are some of the major factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the market for HDPE pipes during the assessment period. The market is likely to recover toward the third quarter of 2020, as the industrial domain around the world is gradually gaining momentum post the lockdown period.



Analysts' Viewpoint



The global HDPE pipes market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period. The market growth can be primarily attributed to increasing demand for HDPE pipes from a host of industrial sectors such as oil & gas, water networks, agriculture, chemical processing, etc. Furthermore, optimum physical and functional properties of HDPE pipes compared to conventional pipes are anticipated to augment sales during the assessment period.



REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS –



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77481



HDPE Pipes Market: Overview



High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipes are premier mediums of conveying and transporting chemicals, water, and gases. One of the major advantages of utilizing HDPE pipes is that they are six to eight times lighter than conventional cast iron and galvanized iron pipes. Additionally, HDPE pipes are non-corrosive. Thus, they are suitable for water transportation.



HDPE pipes are often used as substitutes to various metal pipes such as steel, copper, and iron pipes. They are often used as substitutes for various plastic pipes such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC), and polypropylene (PP) pipes.



Read our Case study at :

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/casestudies/chemicals-and-materials-case-study



HDPE pipes are employed in diverse applications, including agriculture, water distribution, oil & gas pipelines, sewage & drainage systems, and chemical processing

According to Transparency Market Research's latest research report on the global HDPE pipes market for the historical year 2019 and the forecast period 2020 to 2030, rise in usage of HDPE pipes in drainage & sewage systems and increase in application of HDPE pipes in the agriculture sector are key factors expected to boost the global HDPE pipes market during the forecast period



In terms of revenue, the global HDPE pipes market is expected to reach US$ 32.7 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period



Usage of HDPE Pipes for Water and Wastewater Treatment: A Key Driver



Currently, HDPE pipes are extensively employed in the sewage & drainage systems. HDPE pipes are widely used in drain-waste-vent (DWV), sewers, water service lines, water mains, conduits, and industrial installations. Significant demand for HDPE pipes in various industries and infrastructure development occurring in developing countries are projected to drive the demand for these pipes across the globe during the forecast period.

EPA, REACH, and other regulatory bodies have formulated separate guidelines for use of various plastic material in several industries in order to safeguard the interest of consumers. This has fueled the demand for HDPE pipes in various applications. Demand for HDPE pipes rose significantly in 2019, owing to the expansion of construction and irrigation sectors in Asia Pacific.

Increase in Applications of PE 100 Pipes



Based on type, the PE 100 segment dominated the global HDPE pipes market in 2019. PE 100 pipes are easy to install, light, flexible, and corrosion free. They have a service life of up to 100 years. These pipes are primarily used as wastewater or drainage pipes, solids are transported with water. This can result in solids rubbing along the pipe invert. PE100 has the ideal abrasion resistance among the commonly used pressure pipe materials.

Rise in Applications of HDPE Pipes in Sewage/Drainage



Based on application, the sewage/drainage segment accounted for major share of the global HDPE pipes market in 2019. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to a strong demand for HDPE pipes, led by its properties such as corrosion resistance, flexibility, and high strength.

Rise in government investment in improving sanitation coverage and growth in awareness about safety and hygiene are also key factors estimated to drive the HDPE pipes market in the near future. Furthermore, governments across the globe are focusing more on water conservation. This is also a key factor boosting the demand for HDPE pipes.

HDPE pipes are extensively employed in the distribution of oil & gas, as these pipes are inherently tough, resilient, and resistant to damage caused by external loads and vibrations. This is estimated to fuel the demand for HDPE pipes across the globe in the near future.

HDPE Pipes Market: Competition Landscape



Detailed profiles of providers of HDPE pipes have been included in the report to evaluate their financials, key product offerings, recent developments, and strategies

Key players operating in the global HDPE pipes market are

Dow Chemical Company

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

Apollo Pipes

Supreme Pipes

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

Uponor Oyj

WL Plastics

HDPE Pipes Market: Key Developments



Key providers of HDPE pipes, such as Dow Chemical Company, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., Apollo Pipes, and Supreme Pipes, are focusing on capacity expansion and cost-effective production of HDPE pipes. Few other key developments in the global HDPE pipes market are highlighted below:



Watts Water Technologies, Inc. is continuously engaged in the development of new products and technologies in water treatment & piping industries. In line with this, the company invested approximately US$ 34.5 Mn, US$ 29.0 Mn, and US$ 26.5 Mn in 2018, 2017, and 2016, respectively.



In the global HDPE pipes market report, we have discussed individual strategies, followed by company profiles of providers of hall-effect sensor systems. The 'Competition Landscape' section has been included in the report to provide readers with a dashboard view and company market share analysis of key players operating in the global HDPE pipes market.