HDPE Pipes Market Business Opportunities 2026 - Top Companies Are Chevron Phillips Co., Formosa Plastics Corp., Honam Petrochemical

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- High density polyethylene pipes (HDPE) are electrical conduits made from graded raw materials such as PE 63, PE 80, and PE 100. These pipes are one of the most premier mediums of conveying and transporting chemicals, water, and gases. One of the major advantages of utilizing HDPE pipes is that they are 6-8 times lighter than conventional cast iron and galvanized iron pipes. In addition, high density polyethylene pipes are non-corrosive in nature, which makes them suitable for water transportation. The advantageous properties of HDPE pipes make them appropriate for numerous applications including flood irrigation, drip irrigation, portable water supply & distribution, sewage & industrial effluent disposal, air-conditioning & refrigeration ducting, electrical installations, and drainage pipes.



The global HDPE pipes market was valued at $18,110 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $26,818 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026.



Owing to the increasing application of HDPE pipes in various end use industries, the market for HDPE pipe is expected to witness substantial growth. The growth in demand from water irrigation systems in agricultural industry is expected to drive the growth of the HDPE pipe market. Rapid urbanization is anticipated to increase the demand for water supply, leading to increase in requirement of HDPE pipes. Furthermore, growth in sewage disposal infrastructure fuels the demand for HDPE pipes. However, volatile raw material prices attributed to fluctuation in prices of crude oil is expected to hamper the market growth. Conversely, innovation and technological advancements in PE pipe provide future growth opportunities to the HDPE pipes market.



The global HDPE Pipes market is segmented into type, application, and region. Based on type, the global HDPE pipes market is divided into PE 63, PE 80, and PE 100. Based on application, the market is classified into oil & gas pipe, agricultural irrigation pipe, water supply pipe, sewage system pipe, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Segment by Key players:

- Chevron Phillips Co.

- Formosa Plastics Corp.

- Honam Petrochemical

- The Dow Chemical Co.

- Borealis AG

- Abu Dhabi Polymers Company

- PetroChina Company



Segment by Type:

- PE 63

- PE 80

- PE 100



Segment by Application:

- Oil & gas pipe

- Agricultural irrigation pipe

- Water supply pipe

- Sewage system pipe

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. HDPE Pipes Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. HDPE Pipes Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. HDPE Pipes Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global HDPE Pipes Market Forecast

4.5.1. HDPE Pipes Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. HDPE Pipes Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. HDPE Pipes Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global HDPE Pipes Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. HDPE Pipes Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global HDPE Pipes Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. HDPE Pipes Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global HDPE Pipes Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. HDPE Pipes Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global HDPE Pipes Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. HDPE Pipes Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global HDPE Pipes Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



