New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "HDPE Pipes - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global HDPE pipes market was estimated to account for over US$ 19.0 billion by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% from 2019 to 2030.



Major key Players:

Dow, Prinsco Inc., Jm Eagle, Inc, Orbia, Radius Systems Ltd, Reliance Industries Limited, Dynaflex Pipe Technologies, Blue Diamond Industries, Llc., Kanaflex Corporation Co., Ltd., And United Poly Systems, Among Others.





HDPE Pipes market Segmentation:



Type:



PE 63, PE 80, and PE100



Application:

Agricultural Irrigation, Oil & Gas, Water Supply, and Drainage & Sewage



Region:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)



Key Market Trends:

However, fluctuations in petroleum & oil prices, stringent regulations associated with the manufacture of plastic pipes and high flammability of HDPE may hinder market growth globally. Furthermore, high thermal expansion property of HDPE including its high flammability renders these pipes unsafe to be used in various industrial applications.



The global HDPE pipes market will witness healthy growth in the coming years owing to several factors such as increasing applications of HDPE pipes in various end-use industries, cost-effectiveness when compared with CI & GI pipes and growing urbanization at global level. Urbanization and industrialization are expected to propel the demand for HDPE pipes in water & fluid supply, drainage & sewage systems, electrical & communications conduit, and other applications.