New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "HDPE Pipes - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global HDPE pipes market was estimated to account for over US$ 19.0 billion by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% from 2019 to 2030.



Major key Players:

Dow, Prinsco Inc., Jm Eagle Inc, Orbia, Radius Systems Ltd, Reliance Industries Limited, Dynaflex Pipe Technologies, Blue Diamond Industries, Llc., Kanaflex Corporation Co., Ltd., And United Poly Systems, Among Others.



HDPE Pipes market Segmentation:



Type:

-PE 63

-PE 80

-PE100



Application:

-Agricultural Irrigation

-Oil & Gas

-Water Supply

-Drainage & Sewage



The HDPE pipes market will witness healthy growth within the coming years due to several factors like increasing applications of HDPE pipes in various end-use industries, cost-effectiveness in comparison with CI & GI pipes and growing urbanization at global level. Urbanization and industrialization are expected to propel the demand for HDPE pipes in water & fluid supply, drainage & sewage systems, electrical & communications conduit, and other applications.



Imposition of stringent government regulations to control the overall carbon emission is estimated to further propel the market. Governments and organizations from different regions are offering large incentives to promote HDPE Pipes. For instance, the U.S. introduced the FUTURE Act (Furthering Capital Carbon Capture, Utilization, Technology, Underground storage, and Reduced Emissions) under the 45Q section to provide incentives to encourage the capture of carbon dioxide produced from industrial & power sources to utilize the same in EOR.



