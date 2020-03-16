New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- Advantages of HDPE pipes over GI & CI pipes and its chemically inert properties make the pipes suitable for several end-use industries. Wider product home in terms of grade, length, and diameter of the pipes also contributes significantly to plug growth globally. the supply of pipes in several lengths and diameters assists in minimizing the amount of joints and simplifies installations of such pipes.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "HDPE Pipes - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global HDPE pipes market was estimated to account for over US$ 19.0 billion by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% from 2019 to 2030.



Major key Players:

Dow, Prinsco Inc., Jm Eagle Inc, Orbia, Radius Systems Ltd, Reliance Industries Limited, Dynaflex Pipe Technologies, Blue Diamond Industries, Llc., Kanaflex Corporation Co., Ltd., And United Poly Systems, Among Others.



HDPE Pipes market Segmentation:

Type:

-PE 63

-PE 80

-PE100



Application:

-Agricultural Irrigation

-Oil & Gas

-Water Supply

-Drainage & Sewage



The HDPE pipes market will witness healthy growth within the coming years due to several factors like increasing applications of HDPE pipes in various end-use industries, cost-effectiveness in comparison with CI & GI pipes and growing urbanization at global level. Urbanization and industrialization are expected to propel the demand for HDPE pipes in water & fluid supply, drainage & sewage systems, electrical & communications conduit, and other applications.



Key Market Trends:

The study objectives of the Global HDPE Pipes Market research report are:

-To examine deeply on the existing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and industry players.

-To display the current development in major economies, across the globe.

-To strategically profile the market players and comprehensively examine their growth and development plans.

-To define, describe and predict the HDPE Pipes market by product type, application, end user, and key regions.



Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 HDPE Pipes Market Size

2.2 HDPE Pipes Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 HDPE Pipes Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 HDPE Pipes Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players HDPE Pipes Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into HDPE Pipes Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global HDPE Pipes Sales by Product

4.2 Global HDPE Pipes Revenue by Product

4.3 HDPE Pipes Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global HDPE Pipes Breakdown Data by End User



