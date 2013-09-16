HDX Mix Endorses 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle' Movement

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- HDX Mix is a sports drink mix developed with athletes and those on-the-go in mind. Unlike many sport drinks or sodas on the market, HDX Mix does not rely on caffeine and sugar to deliver energy. Instead, HDX Mix is one of the healthiest sports drink mixes available. HDX Mix can be combined with water to create a tasty and refreshing drink with electrolytes to replace valuable minerals and nutrients lost through exercise and everyday life tasks like work.



The movement began with the discovery of the scope of the environmental impact bottled hydration water has on the planet. The following statistics have been compiled about the use of bottled water throughout the world:



-Tap water costs $.0015 per gallon. Bottled water costs $10.00 per gallon, making the cost of bottled water 10,000 times the cost of tap water.



- 40 percent of all bottled water is actually tap water.



- 22 percent of bottled water tested had higher levels of contaminants than those present in tap water and allowed by municipalities for “potable” drinking water, including E. coli contamination.



- 17 million barrels of oil are used to produce water bottles every year. This is enough to power one million vehicles for a year with gasoline.



- The amount of water needed to produce a plastic bottle is three times the amount of water needed to fill it.



- Only 20 percent of all plastic bottles are recycled, creating three billion pounds of plastic waste each year that is placed in landfills, where it could take thousands of years to degrade.



Because of the environmental issues surrounding bottled water, HDX Mix has endorsed the “Reduce, reuse, recycle” movement, which advocates the responsible elimination of single-serve water bottles and advises consumers to invest in reusable bottles where water or drinks can be mixed directly. Those who want purer water can filter tap water and refill these bottles as often as they wish.



HDX Mix is a healthy and hydrating sports mix that helps consumers avoid the use of bottled water or sugary sports drinks and do their part to take care of the planet.



About HDX Mix

All sport drink mixes purport to provide hydration, but the comparison of sports drinks vs water makes it clear that not all drinks are created equal. Many of the top sports drinks are combinations of caffeine, sugar and even dangerous chemicals. HDX Mix is the best electrolyte drink because it beats water hydration alone with its unique and proprietary electrolyte mix while still affording users with an enjoyable electrolyte drink mix and healthy hydration without reverting to bottled water.



For More Information: http://www.hdxmix.com