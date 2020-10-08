Head Mounted Display Market 2020-2027: Trends, Opportunities and Industry Projections

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- A HMD (Head Mounted Display) is a head worn display device that includes a small display optic in front of either one (monocular head mounted displays) or each eye (binocular head mounted displays). The display optic projects virtual environment in front of wearer's eye. In general, HMDs can be categorized into two basic categories namely 'see-through' HMDs and 'look-at' HMDs. The 'look-at' HMDs allow wearers to see only the CGI (Computer Generated Image) projected by the HMDs. On the contrary, 'see-through' HMDs allow superimposing of a CGI (Computer Generated Image) upon a real world view. The growing popularity for light-weight wearable computing devices has lead to the resurgence of head mounted displays in recent years.



Regulated demand from defense services, declining prices of microdisplays and increased penetration in consumer market are collectively fueling the market growth. However, lack of awareness and standard design specifications, especially in the emerging economies is expected to hamper the swift growth of HMDs in the beginning of forecast period. Use of HMDs for automotive prototyping in terms of virtually designing a vehicle or a car and evaluating the position of different parts provides a sound opportunity for the growth of HMD market.



North America accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2019, which can be attributed to growing preference for portable and wearable computing devices, especially in end-use verticals including defense, healthcare, and safety services. The Asia Pacific HMD market is expected to be the fastest growing market in the coming years. Surging demand from consumer market, defense services, and medical practices is expected to drive demand in the region. With key advancements in display and computing technologies, the product (head mounted display) penetration is expected to gain momentum in the emerging economies during the latter half of forecast period. These advancements have extended the applications of head mounted displays to wide range of end-use verticals including medical practices, sports, automation, and consumer market among others.



Head Mounted Display Market: Market Taxonomy



The report includes competitive analysis of various market segments based on product type, end-use, applications, components, and in-depth cross-sectional scrutiny across different geography segments of the head mounted display market. On the basis of end-use, the transportation management systems market is segmented into: defense services (military, air force, navy), consumer market (video gaming, augmented reality, virtual reality), and others (automation, medical practices, sports, safety services, police force, commercial aviation). Furthermore, the report also segments the head mounted display market on the basis of product types in to helmet mounted displays and wearable glass solutions. On the basis of application, the head mounted display market is segmented into training and simulation, security, tracking, and imaging. The regional analysis of the head mounted display market gives in-depth insights into the current trends prevailing in different regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America. Each of these segments provides market size and forecast for the period from 2019 to 2027, highlighting the key factors responsible for influencing and challenging the market growth.



Head Mounted Display Market: Competition Dynamics



Major industry participants include BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Vuzix Corporation, eMagin Corporation, Sony Corporation, Kopin Corporation, Rockwell Collins, and Seiko Epson Corporation, among others.



