Head Mounted Display Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- The advancements in display technologies coupled with declining microdisplay prices have led to an extensive use of HMDs in different domains such as defense services, video gaming, augmented reality, virtual reality, automation, sports, medical practices, safety services and design.



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This research report on the global head mounted display (HMD) market provides in-depth analysis of the global market based on its major product segments, applications, end-use, components and geographies for the period from 2013 to 2019. It provides complete understanding of driving factors, restraints, and prevailing trends behind the popularity and growth of HMDs. The study covers market estimate and forecast for all the market segments and explains the impact of various factors on these segments.



In addition, the study includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in head mounted display manufacturing, their business strategies and recent developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report include eMagin Corporation, Sony Corporation, Kopin Corporation, BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Vuzix Corporation, Sensics, Inc., and Seiko Epson Corporation among others.



Porter’s five force analysis highlights the competitive scenario across different levels of the value chain. In all, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global HMD market along with the market forecast, in terms of revenue (USD million) for all the segments during the forecast period from 2013 to 2019.



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The report segments the global head mounted display market as:



Head Mounted Display Market, by End-use:

- Defense

- Air Force

- Military

- Navy

- Consumer market

- Video gaming

- Augmented reality

- Virtual reality

- Others

- Automation

- Medical practices

- Safety practices

- Sports

- Others (police force and design)



Head Mounted Display Market, by Product

- Helmet Mounted Display

- Wearable glass



Head Mounted Display Market, by Components

- Goggles

- Relay Optics

- Control Unit

- Accessories

- Head Tracker

- Battery

- Computing

- Pico Projectors Technology

- Others



Head Mounted Display Market, by Application:

- Security

- Training and simulation

- Tracking

- Imaging



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Head Mounted Display Market, by Geography:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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