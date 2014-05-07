Head Mounted Display Market Is Growing at a CAGR of 55.3% from 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Head Mounted Display Market was valued at USD 342.7 million in 2011, and is expected to reach USD 9,275.4 million by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 55.3% from 2013 to 2019.



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Increasing demand from consumer market segment is a major driving force for the growth of the Head Mounted Display (HMD) market. This is mainly due to the advancements in display technologies providing superior capabilities such as 3D viewing and high resolution to the end-users. In addition, inclination of users towards compact, portable computing devices and advancements in healthcare industry are expected to have positive impact on HMD demand over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing use of HMDs by the medical community in different types of surgeries and other medical practices. The use of HMDs in automotive prototyping i.e. in virtual designing of a car and in cloud computing is expected to open new opportunities for HMD.



Among all the product types, helmet mounted displays accounted for around 58% of the overall HMD revenue in 2012. However, wearable glasses HMD are expected to surpass the helmet mounted display market in the near future. This is mainly due to the demand for light-weight head-worn display devices. In terms of end-use, the defense service segment held the highest market share, and was valued at USD 319.3 million in 2012. The consumer market segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 71.8% from 2013 to 2019. Training and simulation is the largest application area of HMDs and was valued atUSD 421.6 million in 2012. North America was the market leader in 2012, and Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region, with an expected CAGR of 60.7% from 2013 to 2019. This is mainly owing to the increasing demand from medical and consumer market segments in the region.



The global HMD market is highly fragmented and competitive. Major industry participants include eMagin Corporation, Sony Corporation, Kopin Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Vuzix Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., and Universal Display Corporation among others.



Market estimates on the basis of end-use and product type have also been provided for each region. The market has been segmented as follows:



Head Mounted Display, by End-use



Defense

Air Force

Military

Navy

Consumer market

Video gaming

Augmented reality

Virtual reality

Others

Automation

Medical practices

Safety practices

Sports

Others (police force and design)



Head Mounted Display Market, by Type:



Helmet Mounted Display

Wearable glass



Head Mounted Display Market, by Component



Goggles

Relay Optics

Control Unit

Accessories

Head Tracker

Battery

Computing

Pico Projectors Technology

Digital Light Processing

Liquid Crystal on Silicon

Laser Beam Steering

Others



Head Mounted Display Market, by Application



Security

Training and simulation

Tracking

Imaging



Head Mounted Display Market, by Geography:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)



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