Head of Trident Academy to Star in Much Anticipated Superman Movie

Tray, the Head of Trident Academy, has recently added another accomplishment to the many achievements in his life time. This one of several achievements is sure to inspire the students studying MMA at his school which offers an array of martial art styles such as Taekwondo in Fairfax.



Recently Tray has been working in the much anticipated Superman Man of Steel movie, directed by Zach Snyder, scheduled to be released on June 14 2013.



Tray plays the role of a solider under Colonel Hardy's (played by Chris Meloni) staff.



Although Tray does not have any speaking parts, he does appear in a few scenes, one of which shows him battling an alien Faona. Also, if you have a closer look at the movie poster you can spot Tray on Superman’s right hand side.



