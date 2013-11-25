Head to Pugster.com for the Big Festive Season $0.01 Big Jewelry Giveaway

Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- The upcoming holiday season is a much awaited one for it gets family and loved ones close together. Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2013 and Christmas present the best opportunities to display love to near and dear ones by getting them gifts. Shops and stores get too crowded during the festive season causing a stampede like scenario in most places so opting for virtual gift buying with websites such as Pugster.com makes sense. The premium online fashion jewelry store is offering a $0.01 big jewelry giveaway.



Through this giveaway, customers will be able to purchase countless kinds of bracelets, brooches, charms, earrings, pendants and other such pretty pieces of jewelry at extremely discounted rates. Jewelry shopping, or rather any kind of shopping during the holiday season has ceased to become a family bonding and fun exercise thanks to the huge numbers of people that turn up. Since people reach for the best items first, many a time mediocre and bad quality items are left behind for others to pick up. That kind of scenario is eliminated in virtual shopping as customers can relax from the comfort of their homes and get the very best.



Pugster stocks an exhaustive lineup of dainty and feminine rings, necklaces, belly rings and other such fashion jewelry pieces. The USP of the company is their unique charm beads designs. They have more than10,000 different charm designs which are updated from time to time. These charms are crafted with high grade material, Lead & Nickel Free and compatible with other brands and manufacturers. The varieties among these charms include hand painted charms, photo charms, laser charms, custom charms, mega charms and authentic licensed charms.



‘The gift itself may be small, but the goodwill is deep’ is the motto of Pugster.com which also sells Murano glass jewelry. Its family inspired lineup of charms signifying relations such as those of mothers, daughters, Nanas, Aunts, etc are the best gifting options for women for the upcoming celebratory season.



About Pugster

Founded in 2001 and based in Southern California, Pugster is a leading online fashion jewelry company specializing in Pandora style charms. Over the past few years, Pugster has grown to become one of the largest retailers of Charms and Fashion Jewelry on the web.



Media Contact: Torry

Name: Pugster jewelry online store

Phone: 626-356-1881

Email: info@pugster.com

Website: www.Pugster.com