Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- Head-Up Display (HUD) Market - Global Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2017), By Technologies, Components (Projector, Video Generator, Combiner, Panel [LCD, OLED] & Others) & Applications (Aviation [ Military/defense & Civil], Auto & Others)
Head-up display (HUD) superimposes images onto the inner side of the windshield to enable drivers view the information while keeping their eyes on the road. HUD was introduced in military aircrafts industry in early 1940, but its usage was commercialized in 1960s; then it was widely accepted in civil aircrafts as well. It is being used in almost all the aircrafts worldwide. Initially used in military aircraft to display avionics and instrument readings as well as gunsights in front of the pilot, head-up displays migrated to commercial aircraft and later to automobiles. Passenger car systems display vehicle speed and objects detected in a collision avoidance system, such as a deer crossing the road up ahead. Head-up displays (HUDs) are also used in goggles and helmets (see head mounted display).
The HUD has transformed from CRT-based one to ultra-modern MEMS scanning laser-based HUD with multicolor, night vision mode features. A few recently launched HUD have advanced features like 3D, gesture control and voice recognition, etc. All these features are making it more popular and have increased its market penetration. Almost all the HUDs have augmented reality facility. The prices of HUDs are reducing in the automotive market; but they happen to be critical products in civil aircrafts and unavoidable products in combat aircrafts and helicopters.
Earlier, HUD was a standalone system; but many suppliers are combining it with the infotainment systems and instruments clusters. Growth in luxury and sports cars and increase in the avionics segment (where each aircraft requires HUD) are the major drivers for HUD market. Aviation sector is saturated, and hence the market will grow at a slower rate. The growth in the high-end and midsized cars will speed up the market growth of HUD in auto. However, substitute technology such as head mounted display (HMD) hampers the growth of HUD. Inconsistent performance of civil aviation segment is an issue for HUD in aviation sector.
Aviation industry is a saturated market for HUD and hence estimated to have a very slow growth; whereas HUDs are new to the automotive industry and expected to witness good growth over the next five years.
The report contains a detailed outline of the market related to HUD system and its components, technologies, and applications. It also highlights the latest trends in HUD. Geographical segmentation of the HUD market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World has also been covered.
