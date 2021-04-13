Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The global head-up display (HUD) market size is expected to reach USD 9.72 Billion at a steady CAGR of 28.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving market revenue growth include increasing number of vehicles on the road, rising disposable income and spending capacity, rising focus on driver and passenger safety, and growing novelty of advanced driver assist technologies and solutions in the market.



Improved safety provided by head-up displays will continue to propel growth of the market going ahead owing to increasing demand for more efficient safety and driver and pilot assist technologies in vehicles and aircraft. Furthermore, advancements in Augmented Reality (AR) technology will also fuel demand for these products and solutions over the forecast period.



The investigative approach applied for the extensive analysis of the sale, gross margin and profit generated by the industry are presented through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images.



Asia Pacific market is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to improving standard of living and rise in demand for luxury cars. Favorable government policies and easy availability of low-cost labor which helps in reducing manufacturing cost of head-up displays and result in availability of this solution at lower cost is expected to continue to drive growth of the market in the region.



Key players in the market include Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Denso Corporation, BAE Systems, Bosch, Pioneer Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Continental AG, Yazaki, Visteon Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation.



The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic could in no way jeopardize industry growth. Key market players are skeptical about the future of the industry and seek to build ways to aid in this challenging situation. The industry had a major effect on the pandemic, and numerous large plants had to interrupt their production and other activities. The normal lockout in various parts of the country makes for a shortage of capital. Contributing to major deterioration of domestic demand were trade, exports, and imports from abroad in COVID-19. The largest businesses in the world strive to clean up budgets and build cash reserves. There is no doubt that the actual disposable income of employees will decrease, and producers are looking at alternatives to satisfy consumer demand at a much lower rate.



Important Points Mentioned in the Head-up Display Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on.



Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years' sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies.



Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.



Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Conventional HUD

AR-based HUD

Windshield-based HUD

Combined-based HUD



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Video Generator

Projector/Projection Unit

Digital Light Processing Projector

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Projector

Laser Beam Steering Projector

Display Unit

Liquid Crystal Display

Digital Micromirror Device (DMD)

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Nematics LCoS Display

Ferroelectric LCoS Display

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cathode Ray Tube

Optical Waveguide

Light-Emitting Diode

Micro Electromechanical System



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Aviation

Civil Aviation (Civil Aircraft, Civil Helicopter)

Military Aviation (Aircraft, Helicopter)

Others



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Head-up Display market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Head-up Display market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Head-up Display market growth worldwide?



