Head-Up Display Market in North America Is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2021 -- The head-up display market is projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2020 to USD 4.6 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.5% from 2020 to 2025. The increase in awareness about passenger and vehicle safety, the convenience offered by a combination of satellite navigation technology & HUD system, increasing demand for connected vehicles, increasing demand for technologically advanced HUDs, and growth of the augmented reality market are the key factors driving the head-up display market growth.



Aviation sector to play a significant role in the growth of head-up display market



In the aviation sector, HUD technology is used as a primary information displayer to the pilot, and it is a major value-added technology in the aviation sector. HUD has been available in all large aircraft, including military/defense aviation and civil aviation, for several years. Nowadays, most commercial aircraft use HUD technology. It enables the pilot to receive critical information without having to look away from the windscreen.



Display units expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the head-up display market



Display unit is used to process an image to display on the windshield of the vehicle or on the combiner. Some of the major technologies used to manufacture display panels for HUD are Digital Micromirror Device (DMD), Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), and Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) technologies. The LCoS is further segmented into Nematics LCoS (NLCoS) and Ferroelectric LCoS (FLCoS). The market for display units is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Windshield-based HUDs expected to lead the conventional head-up display market



The windshield-projected HUD type is an advanced form of technology. It is offered as a standard feature in some luxury car variants and as an optional feature in other luxury and mid-variant vehicles. With increasing number of models being equipped with HUD and the increased consumer willingness to pay for safety functions, demand for the windshield HUD is projected to grow significantly. The windshield HUD market is growing in Europe due to the growing demand for advanced in-vehicle technology in advanced markets such as Germany and the UK.



North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025



The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major contributors to the HUD market in North America. The HUD market in North America has witnessed significant advancements in the past few years. Drivers responsible for the growth of the HUD market in North America are increase in awareness about active safety systems in automobile and aircraft manufacturing business; large customer base and high disposable income of people propel the demand for premium and luxury cars equipped with HUDs, which act as a value added features for these cars.



Key Market Players

Major vendors in the head-up display market include Bosch (Germany), Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Continental (Germany), Visteon Corporation (US), Denso Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), BAE Systems (UK), Pioneer Corporation (Japan), Yazaki (Japan), and Garmin (US).