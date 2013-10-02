Toast Jewelry Adds to the Existing Range of Hair Bands and Hair Ties

San Clemente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Toast Jewelry, a California based company that started operations in the early parts of 2013, today introduced a range of new color and texture options for Hair Bands and Hair Ties. Some of the new color combinations introduced today includes: Sugar Plum Fairy, Sweet Treacle, The Breakfast Club, November, Walk on the Wild Side and Starlight Express. With the same, the company aims to reach out to more potential clients and offer them an alternative that matches their preferences. Speaking on the occasion, Christy Holmes, a media representative of the company, said, “We are extremely excited to introduce new colors and textures for Hair Bands as well as Ties and aim to provide that perfect color and texture combination to our customers across the globe.”



The company is offering stylish, beautiful and elegant hair fashion accessories for women of all ages. The products are made from super soft elasticated fabric and designed to hold the wearer’s hair in place without tugging or pulling. Sources confirmed that the Headbands and ties by the company works well with all hair types including straight, thick or thin and goes well with different outfit types. Ms Holmes added, “Our offering goes well with all types of outfits and with the introduction of additional colors and textures, you would never be out of options.”



If experts of the field are to be believed, the offerings by the company do not crease like the other alternatives at present in the market and is a major reason behind their popularity among their customers.



The company is retailing through the Amazon online marketplace and offering an introductory discount of 43 percent on Hair Ties and 44 percent on Hair bands. The offerings by the company ensures that the hair stays in place despite the kind activity one is indulged in including Yoga, running, school, college or day to day work. The ties and bands are also apt for hair bangs, braids and pony tails among others.



For those who want to get up close and personal with a product before buying, Toast Hair Bands are beautifully demonstrated in the accompanying video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=73AWba-eYWU



About Toast Jewelry

Toast Jewelry (http://www.toastjewelry.com) was founded in the early parts of 2013. The brand targets young ladies and women across the globe and offers a range of jewelry and accessory options.